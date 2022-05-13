ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Public gives input on Main Road Corridor Project

By Lexi Moore
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07v1On_0fcVSLLy00

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County leaders got public input on improvements that could be made to the multi-million dollar Main Road Corridor Project on Johns Island.

Residents gave their concerns on what they would like to see for “Segment C” of the project. County leaders say the project is to help reduce congestion and provide opportunities for bicyclists and pedestrians on Johns Island.

Vincent Felix lives on Johns Island and he says he’s concerned about the outcomes that could come from construction.

“We live in a beautiful area and I think I just want it to stay beautiful,” says Felix.

Herbert Nimz the project manager for Charleston County Public Works says there are possible impacts on properties and hearing public comments helps them narrow down their choices.

“We can try and change some of those things so that they impact properties a little bit less. Obviously, there are tree impacts that people are concerned about and we will do our best and try to avoid those,” says Felix.

Felix says he doesn’t agree with some of the six proposals for the project.

“Mowing down trees, displacing homeowners if that’s part of it, is that progress? I don’t think so,” says Felix.

Darrell Johnson lives on Kiawah Island. His main worry with the project is there’s not a heavy enough concern on traffic flow as the area continues to grow.

“This project which is an important project to consider is trying to solve just a piece of it. If you don’t move the traffic all the way through it, why do we keep compacting it with more development,” says Johnson.

As one of the six alternatives will be selected by the fall of this year, county leaders say they are keeping the best interest in mind for residents across Johns Island.

“We are not trying to relocate people just for the near fact of relocating. We don’t want to do that. That is going to be an amendment thing that I am going to look at,” says Anna Johnson, a Charleston County Council Member, District 8.

The project is expected to start construction by 2025. People have until May 27th to submit their feedback online: https://www.mainroadcorridor.com/.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Hanahan seeking public input to help revitalize downtown area

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Hanahan is seeking input from the public as it creates a master plan to help revitalize and potentially new bring new business to its downtown area. The area, known as Town Center, runs from Remount Road to the south, with Yeamans Hall Road...
HANAHAN, SC
walterborolive.com

Living in Colleton is not an option for newcomers and that must change

Colleton County needs more housing options. Earlier this year, both Colleton County Council and Walterboro City Council met and individually created a plan, or goal list. These separate comprehensive plans each listed the needs and wants of both city council and county council. While they differed slightly, the both included...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Folly Beach will vote to increase beach parking lot rates

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - This June, the Folly Beach council will vote on increasing the city parking lots’ hourly rate. The current rate is $2 per hour or $10 per day. June’s vote could increase both of those figures by 50 cents. The council approved the concept...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Traffic
Charleston County, SC
Government
City
Kiawah Island, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Strand pharmacist aims to bring fresh approach to Horry County Council

Jenna Dukes had never pursued elected office until this spring. That’s when the 36-year-old pharmacist said her customers encouraged her to run for Horry County Council. “The response has been fantastic,” said Dukes, owner of Cherry Grove Drug. “People are ready for change. They’re excited to see a fresh face with some new ideas.”
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dominion Energy to make a donation to SCDNR for waterway safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will donate to SCDNR to support officers with public safety on South Carolina waterways.  According to SCDNR, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation “will help with continued efforts to ensure the safety of South Carolina’s lakes and other waterways.”  Governor Henry McMaster and representatives of the S.C. Department of Natural […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

Traffic shift on Islands Expressway to begin in August

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has confirmed that the shift in traffic during the bridge construction on Islands Expressway will begin in August. “In August, GDOT’s contractor Prince is scheduled to shift traffic to the new high-level, fixed span, concrete multi-lane bridge over the Wilmington River (Intracoastal Waterway) along Islands Expressway […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: The Hampton County Mudflat

Most Lowcountry folks who spend any time in the outdoors understand the curse of the mudflat. You can be tooling along in your boat, enjoying the scenery and nature, and the next second you are dead in the mud. Mudflats will stop you cold and if you aren’t resourceful and quick, you will spend the next six hours watching the tide roll back in. The thing about mudflats is you really don’t see them until you are stuck on one. In Hampton County, you can spend much longer than six hours on our mudflat. Hampton County’s mudflat is on Jackson Street East and not on the Combahee River. The Hampton County Mudflat is located in a large white building that houses the County Council chambers.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Johnson
WCBD Count on 2

Six new Plan West Ashley projects to be presented

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The West Ashley Revitalization Commission will hear six more ideas tonight for future projects for Plan West Ashley. “I’m hoping that the commissioners are going to be very energized about it and very excited to participate,” said Eric Pohlman, the West Ashley Projects Coordinator for the City of Charleston. Pohlman will be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
cityofbeaufort.org

Southside Park improvements estimated to cost $6 million

BEAUFORT, S.C. (May 13, 2027) – The Master Plan for Southside Park, which would include adding a new playground, pavilions, parking, half basketball court, and many other amenities, would have an estimated cost of $6 million, according to landscape design firm Wood + Partners. Consultants Kyle Theodore and Trey...
BEAUFORT, SC
counton2.com

Charleston County recycling changes begin June 6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new company will assume responsibility for collecting recyclables in Charleston County beginning June 6. Republic Services will expand collection from four days per week to five days per week in specific areas. Residents impacted by the change will be notified by mail in the coming weeks. You can also check here by entering your address.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Indian Land Property Owner Wants Answers After Construction Crew Bulldozes Her Fence

INDIAN LAND, S.C. Amanda Dunn is a horse person. She keeps one of her horses, and a donkey, on her property in Indian land. Her farm is right off busy Harrisburg Road. She says, “This road, as you can probably hear, is lethal.” She spent $10,000 fencing her property in, to keep her animals, and the people passing by, safe. She says, “I shouldn’t have had to take the afternoon off work this, I had a good fence.”
INDIAN LAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR to host Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with the SC Department of Natural Resources will host a Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Charleston on June 11. This is an introductory fishing clinic that will teach reeling and casting techniques, and how to rig a rod and tie fishing knots. Fishing supplies will be provided. The clinic will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What is the Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting?

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WCBD)- Since the late 1800s, South Carolina Democrats seeking office have traveled to a small community along the Pee Dee River to state their case to potential voters. Their destination is the longest-running Democratic stump speaking event in the country held in Galivants Ferry, S.C., an unincorporated community on the western edge […]
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Manufacturing company to establish operations in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A consumer products manufacturer will establish operations in Walterboro. Trison Wells, a full-service contract manufacturing company that specializes in liquid filling for household, personal and beauty care products, will invest $1.2 million and create more than 30 jobs in the county. The company offers products to meet customers’ specific needs […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

Overnight fire damages Hartsville business

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An overnight fire heavily damaged a business in Hartsville, the city’s fire chief said. No one was hurt in the fire at 326. S. 5th St., Fire Chief Jeff Burr said. Hartsville firefighters were called to the fire about 1 a.m. and stayed on the scene for about six hours, Burr […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy