Copperas Cove, Texas, this is one of my favorite times of the year. The funnel cakes are the fluffiest, the rides are on point, and I can have all the fun I can handle. Starting May 19th, Rabbit Fest is coming back. Every year around this time, Copperas Cove has one of the most memorable festivals, offering delicious foods, arts and craft vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and so much more!

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO