Columbia, MO

$6 million in state budget could go to Voluntary Action Center for a homeless center

By Brooke Muckerman
 3 days ago

State lawmakers allocated $6 million in federal funds to the Voluntary Action Center in Columbia for a homeless center. The legislature passed the American Rescue Plan Act budget during a late-night session last Friday. Ed Stansberry, executive director of social services organization Voluntary Action Center, said his optimism is...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#State Representatives#Legislature#Vac#Loaves And Fishes Room#Turning Point#The Opportunity Campus#Arpa
