Two hurt in crash on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a driver ran from a crash in Youngstown Wednesday. It happened just before 10 a.m. at Ellenwood Avenue and Market Street. A car hit a utility pole, causing substantial front-end damage to the car and bringing down utility lines. Traffic was closed off...
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police agencies in Trumbull County are teaming up to address distracted driving ahead of summer. Hubbard’s Safety Director William Bancroft made a post about it Wednesday night on Facebook. It said the number of distracted driving violations and fatal crashes first responders see increases...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The careless and callous use of firearms has injured two Canton children over a two-day period. A 3-year-old boy who lives on the far end of 19th Street NE near Mahoning Road was apparently playing with a shotgun Sunday night. Police say...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in a crash off of Interstate 680. The victim is 51-year-old James Simmons, Jr., of Youngstown. Crews were called around 2 p.m. Monday to an area just south of the Route 224 entrance ramp. Officials...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead following an exchange of gunfire Monday evening on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Officers responded to Dove Avenue and East 109th Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of the shooting. Police found Andre Lawrence, 19, of...
Cleveland, OH. - A Cleveland east-side family informed Brown on Cleveland that they woke up last evening when a gun fired ripped through their home. The family stated that it was approximately 1:57 in the morning when they heard the shattering noise of broken windows and bullets shaking their house.
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a rather unusual traffic stop and police chase. This one involved a horse and buggy. “Whoa, whoa,” Ashtabula Sheriff Deputy Mike Talbert can be heard saying on his body camera video as he tries to stop a horse and buggy around 2:43 a.m. Saturday in […]
