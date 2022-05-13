ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Collin Siratei signing day full interview

wfft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollins Siratei talks about fulfilling his dream of playing basketball at...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a junior defensive tackle who tore his ACL in March

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. 2022-23 year, eligibility: A junior, Keanaaina has four years of eligibility remaining, thanks to 2020 being covered via the universal pandemic eligibility waiver and then preserving another season by playing in only three games in 2021. That said, a player can still preserve only one such year by playing in four or fewer games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne FC drops home opener with Kings Hammer FC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Football Club dropped their home opener 2-1 against the Kings Hammer Football Club. Marcello Jones put Kings Hammer up one goal with a penalty kick in the first half. Fort Wayne tied the game up in the second half, thanks to MaX...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2023 wing Jamie Kaiser

Indiana is continuing to look hard for long wings who can make shots from the perimeter in the class of 2023. The latest member of that incoming senior class to receive an offer from IU is Virginia based prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser announced an offer from IU on Saturday. Kaiser...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

Evansville welcomes Indiana sports icons for Hall of Fame induction weekend

Frontier League Baseball Highlights: Jackals vs. Otters. USI softball keeps season alive, triumphs in two NCAA elimination games. USI softball keeps season alive, triumphs in two NCAA elimination games. 14 Sports interview with Indiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee Mike Blake. Updated: 10 hours ago. 14 Sports...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#High School#Letter Of Intent
wfft.com

High School Softball: Northrop earns sweep against Fremont

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins took two victories in their doubleheader matchup with Fremont. Raegan Torrez finished with three hits, helping the Bruins earn an 11-6 victory in game one. Northrop earned a 10-0 shutout victory in game two. Lexi Key led the way with three hits...
FREMONT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wfft.com

Thunder Stymie Blugolds, advance to Winners' Bracket

Sophomore Adrienne Rosey (Schoolcraft, Mich. / Schoolcraft) once again led the way from the circle for the Trine University softball team, securing an opening game shutout to advance to the winners' side of the bracket of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Angola, Ind. Regional. The team defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire by the score of 3-0.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

TinCaps fall 11-7 despite late rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps cut an eight-run deficit down to one, but Fort Wayne ultimately fell to the South Bend Cubs, 11-7, late Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field. Down 8-0 after four innings, the TinCaps (13-19) rallied back with five runs in the top of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Herta makes all right moves to win wet, wild IndyCar GP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta stopped an early slide, overcame two late pit stops and eventually pulled away from Simon Pagenaud on Saturday to win the wild, wacky and wet IndyCar Grand Prix. Herta beat the three-time race winner by 3.0983 seconds amid rooster tails coming from the road...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Riley High School honors seniors on ‘Signing Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School recognized and honored its seniors on Friday as part of its fifth annual “Signing Day.”. It wasn’t just for athletes—it was for every student, regardless of their post-graduation plans. As of right now, students have received more than $1.2...
offtackleempire.com

B1G 2022 // Indiana Week: Why I hate Indiana and you should too

Hello and welcome to the first Friday hate of 2022 B1G football (and Coral) on OTE. I considered just listing all of Indiana’s bowl victories in the lifetime of your average high school football recruit and calling it a day. But as it turns out, a completely blank article doesn’t do a whole to drive reader engagement and with this new fangled commenting system, management keeps yelling about how they need comments or they are going to have to let their butler go.
INDIANA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Tony Stewart Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of retired NASCAR driver and race track owner Tony Stewart. Mother: Pam Stewart (now Boas) Marriage: Leah Pruett (November 21, 2021-present) Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2002, 2005, 2011). Owns Eldora Speedway, a dirt race track near New Weston, Ohio. Owner of Tony Stewart...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front moves through Sunday that will bring even more chances to see severe weather in Indiana. The first part of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies start to build in my 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Sunday night storms. Sunday evening rain becomes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy