Collin Siratei signing day full interview

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. 2022-23 year, eligibility: A junior, Keanaaina has four years of eligibility remaining, thanks to 2020 being covered via the universal pandemic eligibility waiver and then preserving another season by playing in only three games in 2021. That said, a player can still preserve only one such year by playing in four or fewer games.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Football Club dropped their home opener 2-1 against the Kings Hammer Football Club. Marcello Jones put Kings Hammer up one goal with a penalty kick in the first half. Fort Wayne tied the game up in the second half, thanks to MaX...
Indiana is continuing to look hard for long wings who can make shots from the perimeter in the class of 2023. The latest member of that incoming senior class to receive an offer from IU is Virginia based prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser announced an offer from IU on Saturday. Kaiser...
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The Garrett Railroaders took two wins in their doubleheader matchup with the Bluffton Tigers. The Railroaders finished the Tigers in six innings, in game one 10-0. Garrett moves to 13-5 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 10-9.
At 32 years old, Jordan Hulls may not be at the pinnacle of playing career. But he certainly isn’t washed up by any means. Playing for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany’s top league, the former IU guard is still averaging double-figure points per game, and still making more than 40 percent of his 3-pointers.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins took two victories in their doubleheader matchup with Fremont. Raegan Torrez finished with three hits, helping the Bruins earn an 11-6 victory in game one. Northrop earned a 10-0 shutout victory in game two. Lexi Key led the way with three hits...
Two big swings of the bat would propel the Trine University softball team to victory and a spot in the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Super Regional round as they defeat North Central (Ill.) College, 6-0, in the championship game of the Angola, Ind. Regional. Trine advances to super...
It’s no secret that Marcus Freeman looks good in whatever he wears. It’s kind of unbelievable bordering on ridiculous. Every male Notre Dame fan — or maybe just me — must feel a sense of emasculation whenever they see Freeman wearing stuff like this:. I’m sure...
Sophomore Adrienne Rosey (Schoolcraft, Mich. / Schoolcraft) once again led the way from the circle for the Trine University softball team, securing an opening game shutout to advance to the winners' side of the bracket of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Angola, Ind. Regional. The team defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire by the score of 3-0.
The Bellmont Braves defeated the Leo Lions 7-6. The Heritage Patriots lost 10-8 in a close battle with Manchester. High School Baseball: Bellmont, Heritage come out on top in Friday matchups. The Bellmont Braves defeated the Leo Lions 7-6. The Heritage Patriots lost 10-8 in a close battle with Manchester.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps cut an eight-run deficit down to one, but Fort Wayne ultimately fell to the South Bend Cubs, 11-7, late Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field. Down 8-0 after four innings, the TinCaps (13-19) rallied back with five runs in the top of the...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta stopped an early slide, overcame two late pit stops and eventually pulled away from Simon Pagenaud on Saturday to win the wild, wacky and wet IndyCar Grand Prix. Herta beat the three-time race winner by 3.0983 seconds amid rooster tails coming from the road...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School recognized and honored its seniors on Friday as part of its fifth annual “Signing Day.”. It wasn’t just for athletes—it was for every student, regardless of their post-graduation plans. As of right now, students have received more than $1.2...
Hello and welcome to the first Friday hate of 2022 B1G football (and Coral) on OTE. I considered just listing all of Indiana’s bowl victories in the lifetime of your average high school football recruit and calling it a day. But as it turns out, a completely blank article doesn’t do a whole to drive reader engagement and with this new fangled commenting system, management keeps yelling about how they need comments or they are going to have to let their butler go.
Here's a look at the life of retired NASCAR driver and race track owner Tony Stewart. Mother: Pam Stewart (now Boas) Marriage: Leah Pruett (November 21, 2021-present) Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2002, 2005, 2011). Owns Eldora Speedway, a dirt race track near New Weston, Ohio. Owner of Tony Stewart...
