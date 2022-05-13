ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Siratei's dream of playing college basketball comes true

By Elijah Collins
wfft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Collin Siratei signs his...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Fort Wayne FC drops home opener with Kings Hammer FC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Football Club dropped their home opener 2-1 against the Kings Hammer Football Club. Marcello Jones put Kings Hammer up one goal with a penalty kick in the first half. Fort Wayne tied the game up in the second half, thanks to MaX...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2023 wing Jamie Kaiser

Indiana is continuing to look hard for long wings who can make shots from the perimeter in the class of 2023. The latest member of that incoming senior class to receive an offer from IU is Virginia based prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser announced an offer from IU on Saturday. Kaiser...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
wfft.com

High School Softball: Northrop earns sweep against Fremont

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins took two victories in their doubleheader matchup with Fremont. Raegan Torrez finished with three hits, helping the Bruins earn an 11-6 victory in game one. Northrop earned a 10-0 shutout victory in game two. Lexi Key led the way with three hits...
FREMONT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#High School#Wfft
Inside Indiana Business

IUPUI Names Women’s Basketball Coach

The IUPUI Athletics Department has hired Kate Bruce as head coach of the women’s basketball program. She most recently was head women’s basketball coach at Walsh University in Ohio. Bruce holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Evansville welcomes Indiana sports icons for Hall of Fame induction weekend

Frontier League Baseball Highlights: Jackals vs. Otters. USI softball keeps season alive, triumphs in two NCAA elimination games. USI softball keeps season alive, triumphs in two NCAA elimination games. 14 Sports interview with Indiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee Mike Blake. Updated: 10 hours ago. 14 Sports...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Warriors fall short of first national title

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFFT) – The No. 1-ranked Indiana Tech men’s lacrosse team fell to No. 2-ranked Reinhardt University, 11-5, in the championship game of the 2022 NAIA National Invitational at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park. The loss snapped the Warriors 18-game winning streak and is the second straight season that Tech has been beaten by Reinhardt in the national championship game.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

For the love of the game: umpire shortage hits Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a shortage of sports officials across the country. With so many umpires nearing retirement safety, not enough young people are coming out to slide into these roles. “I think there’s a few of us getting a little gray and a little older. Those...
MICHIANA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
wfft.com

Thunder Stymie Blugolds, advance to Winners' Bracket

Sophomore Adrienne Rosey (Schoolcraft, Mich. / Schoolcraft) once again led the way from the circle for the Trine University softball team, securing an opening game shutout to advance to the winners' side of the bracket of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Angola, Ind. Regional. The team defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire by the score of 3-0.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Mastodons sweep doubleheader with Milwaukee

Purdue Fort Wayne took a pair from Milwaukee on Friday (May 13) in league play. The Mastodons won all five games from the Panthers this season. Purdue Fort Wayne took a pair from Milwaukee on Friday (May 13) in league play. The Mastodons won all five games from the Panthers this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wdrb.com

Payne a key factor in keeping Curry and Traynor with the Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Cardinal sophomore JJ Traynor said he had his doubt about returning to UofL next season following a year that saw him play in just ten games. The forward from Bardstown said there was one factor in his decision to return. “Having Kenny Payne, honestly,”...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WNDU

Jerome Bettis graduates from Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is officially a Notre Dame graduate. Bettis, who dominated on the gridiron for the Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has completed his degree from the Mendoza College of Business. This comes 28...
NOTRE DAME, IN
wfft.com

TinCaps fall 11-7 despite late rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps cut an eight-run deficit down to one, but Fort Wayne ultimately fell to the South Bend Cubs, 11-7, late Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field. Down 8-0 after four innings, the TinCaps (13-19) rallied back with five runs in the top of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wdrb.com

BOZICH | D.J. Wagner vs. Reed Sheppard? Get ready for AAU showdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be prepared to make a dynamic addition to your basketball-viewing calendar:. Plans are nearly complete for an AAU game matching D.J. Wagner and the New Jersey Scholars against Reed Sheppard and Gabe Cupps of the Midwest Basketball Club at 7 p.m. May 27 at Valley High School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton Central Junior Sets School Record

Samantha Adams, a junior at Clinton Central High School, set the girl’s pole vault record during a track meet at Oak Hill High School Thursday night. The previous record was from 2011 at 9’6″, and Samantha cleared 9’7″.
CLINTON, IN
nationofblue.com

Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr transfers to UK

Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr is transferring to Kentucky from Oregon. Scherr, a five-star recruit out of Ryle High School, will have three years of eligibility remaining. Here are more details from UK Athletics:. LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr, who was a five-star recruit out...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy