Siratei's dream of playing college basketball comes true

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Football Club dropped their home opener 2-1 against the Kings Hammer Football Club. Marcello Jones put Kings Hammer up one goal with a penalty kick in the first half. Fort Wayne tied the game up in the second half, thanks to MaX...
Indiana is continuing to look hard for long wings who can make shots from the perimeter in the class of 2023. The latest member of that incoming senior class to receive an offer from IU is Virginia based prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser announced an offer from IU on Saturday. Kaiser...
Two big swings of the bat would propel the Trine University softball team to victory and a spot in the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Super Regional round as they defeat North Central (Ill.) College, 6-0, in the championship game of the Angola, Ind. Regional. Trine advances to super...
At 32 years old, Jordan Hulls may not be at the pinnacle of playing career. But he certainly isn’t washed up by any means. Playing for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany’s top league, the former IU guard is still averaging double-figure points per game, and still making more than 40 percent of his 3-pointers.
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The Garrett Railroaders took two wins in their doubleheader matchup with the Bluffton Tigers. The Railroaders finished the Tigers in six innings, in game one 10-0. Garrett moves to 13-5 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 10-9.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins took two victories in their doubleheader matchup with Fremont. Raegan Torrez finished with three hits, helping the Bruins earn an 11-6 victory in game one. Northrop earned a 10-0 shutout victory in game two. Lexi Key led the way with three hits...
The IUPUI Athletics Department has hired Kate Bruce as head coach of the women’s basketball program. She most recently was head women’s basketball coach at Walsh University in Ohio. Bruce holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFFT) – The No. 1-ranked Indiana Tech men’s lacrosse team fell to No. 2-ranked Reinhardt University, 11-5, in the championship game of the 2022 NAIA National Invitational at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park. The loss snapped the Warriors 18-game winning streak and is the second straight season that Tech has been beaten by Reinhardt in the national championship game.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a shortage of sports officials across the country. With so many umpires nearing retirement safety, not enough young people are coming out to slide into these roles. “I think there’s a few of us getting a little gray and a little older. Those...
Sophomore Adrienne Rosey (Schoolcraft, Mich. / Schoolcraft) once again led the way from the circle for the Trine University softball team, securing an opening game shutout to advance to the winners' side of the bracket of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Angola, Ind. Regional. The team defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire by the score of 3-0.
Purdue Fort Wayne took a pair from Milwaukee on Friday (May 13) in league play. The Mastodons won all five games from the Panthers this season. Purdue Fort Wayne took a pair from Milwaukee on Friday (May 13) in league play. The Mastodons won all five games from the Panthers this season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Cardinal sophomore JJ Traynor said he had his doubt about returning to UofL next season following a year that saw him play in just ten games. The forward from Bardstown said there was one factor in his decision to return. “Having Kenny Payne, honestly,”...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is officially a Notre Dame graduate. Bettis, who dominated on the gridiron for the Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has completed his degree from the Mendoza College of Business. This comes 28...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps cut an eight-run deficit down to one, but Fort Wayne ultimately fell to the South Bend Cubs, 11-7, late Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field. Down 8-0 after four innings, the TinCaps (13-19) rallied back with five runs in the top of the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be prepared to make a dynamic addition to your basketball-viewing calendar:. Plans are nearly complete for an AAU game matching D.J. Wagner and the New Jersey Scholars against Reed Sheppard and Gabe Cupps of the Midwest Basketball Club at 7 p.m. May 27 at Valley High School.
Samantha Adams, a junior at Clinton Central High School, set the girl’s pole vault record during a track meet at Oak Hill High School Thursday night. The previous record was from 2011 at 9’6″, and Samantha cleared 9’7″.
Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr is transferring to Kentucky from Oregon. Scherr, a five-star recruit out of Ryle High School, will have three years of eligibility remaining. Here are more details from UK Athletics:. LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr, who was a five-star recruit out...
