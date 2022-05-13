Grace Swangin heads to Grace to continue softball career

Two big swings of the bat would propel the Trine University softball team to victory and a spot in the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Super Regional round as they defeat North Central (Ill.) College, 6-0, in the championship game of the Angola, Ind. Regional. Trine advances to super...
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – The Trine University softball team will advance to the 2022 NCAA Division III Angola, Ind. Regional Championship game after gritting out an 8-4 victory over North Central (Ill.) College. The Thunder struck first in the contest. Senior Ashley Swartout (Westfield, Ind. / Westfield) would lead...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins took two victories in their doubleheader matchup with Fremont. Raegan Torrez finished with three hits, helping the Bruins earn an 11-6 victory in game one. Northrop earned a 10-0 shutout victory in game two. Lexi Key led the way with three hits...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Football Club dropped their home opener 2-1 against the Kings Hammer Football Club. Marcello Jones put Kings Hammer up one goal with a penalty kick in the first half. Fort Wayne tied the game up in the second half, thanks to MaX...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFFT) – The No. 1-ranked Indiana Tech men’s lacrosse team fell to No. 2-ranked Reinhardt University, 11-5, in the championship game of the 2022 NAIA National Invitational at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park. The loss snapped the Warriors 18-game winning streak and is the second straight season that Tech has been beaten by Reinhardt in the national championship game.
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Kenzie Fuelling signs her letter of intent during Bellmont high school signing day. Fuelling will continue her basketball career at Ohio Northern, and she plans to study exercise physiology.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps cut an eight-run deficit down to one, but Fort Wayne ultimately fell to the South Bend Cubs, 11-7, late Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field. Down 8-0 after four innings, the TinCaps (13-19) rallied back with five runs in the top of the...
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The Garrett Railroaders took two wins in their doubleheader matchup with the Bluffton Tigers. The Railroaders finished the Tigers in six innings, in game one 10-0. Garrett moves to 13-5 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 10-9.
Purdue Fort Wayne took a pair from Milwaukee on Friday (May 13) in league play. The Mastodons won all five games from the Panthers this season.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Heritage and Leo softball teams both picked up victories on Friday night. The Patriots clinched an ACAC conference tournament title with a 17-6 victory over Jay County. Leo blanked Eastside 5-0, handing the Blazers their first loss of the season.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Hundreds of students are graduating from IU Fort Wayne Friday evening, and their walk across the stage at Foellinger Theatre is extra special for the Red Foxes. It is IU Fort Wayne's first standalone graduation separate from Purdue since IPFW dissolved. The university focuses on...
The Bellmont Braves defeated the Leo Lions 7-6. The Heritage Patriots lost 10-8 in a close battle with Manchester.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The 122nd Fighter Wing has a new commander as of Saturday afternoon. Col. Joshua Waggoner is now commander of the Black Snakes. He replaces Brig. Gen. Michael Stohler, who was promoted to Air Commander of the Indiana Air National Guard. Both men said they...
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – After months of brainstorming, designing and building, new Trine University biomechanical engineering graduates Madison Howard, Kortney Helm and Connor Moon finally finished their capstone project last week. It’s a foldable crane that will help disabled veteran Christopher Billmyer move his kayak into and out of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the disABILITIES Expo returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The expo had over 100 vendors geared toward helping individuals with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, their families and caregivers. Activities included a...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Safe Haven Baby Box program is expanding in Indiana. A local hospital brought the first baby box to Fort Wayne Friday morning. Lutheran Downtown Hospital debuted its baby box on the corner of Jackson and Van Buren streets. Organizers demonstrated how the box works,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Drum noises filled downtown Fort Wayne Sunday during the 15th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. The event highlights Japanese culture through food, performances, karaoke and crafts. Dorothy Kittaka co-runs the festival every year and says she hopes people walk away with both a deeper appreciation...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta stopped an early slide, overcame two late pit stops and eventually pulled away from Simon Pagenaud on Saturday to win the wild, wacky and wet IndyCar Grand Prix. Herta beat the three-time race winner by 3.0983 seconds amid rooster tails coming from the road...
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) – One local church is raising money to send veterans on a trip to Washington D.C. Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntington hosted a benefit concert to fund Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Max Robison with Honor Flight says when they raise money for trips, they start...
