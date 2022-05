When the Green Bay Packers 2022 schedule was announced, there were several shut gun reactions. On of which was an outcry that the NFL schedule makers had not given the Packers a Bye Week following their Week Five game against the New York Giants in London. Instead, the Packers will have to wait until Week 14 for their bye. However, new reports indicate that the Packers actually requested a later Bye Week, despite knowing they were playing in London earlier.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO