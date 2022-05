DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the community regarding a double non-fatal shooting. On Friday, May 13th, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m., in the area of Cadillac Square and Randolph, two groups of males exchanged words, then fired shots at each other. Two victims (a 17-year woman and a 22rd-year-old man), who happen to be walking by at the time of the incident were struck.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO