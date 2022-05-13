ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, SD

VIDEO: Castlewood experiences extensive damage in Thursday’s storm

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community of Castlewood received extensive damage after a powerful storm moved through the community Thursday evening. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

Castlewood begins road to recovery after tornado damage

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The National Weather Service reported five tornadoes in South Dakota Thursday with severe damage sweeping cities across the state. Among cities that took a great hit from the tornadoes was the city of Castlewood. The city of Castlewood is facing severe damage after a tornado...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Flooding concerns arise across Northeastern South Dakota

After the copious amount of rain East River received during Wednesday & Thursday’s event, it comes as no surprise that flooding is a major concern. Here are some of the latest flood warnings for the area. If you do have to go out, please use extra caution, and remember...
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
MINNESOTA STATE
City
Castlewood, SD
KELOLAND TV

Residents remain without power days after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather. As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power. The map shows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised in Castlewood Friday due to storm damage

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised Friday evening in Castlewood due to storm damage. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s office, the no travel advised warning goes into effect after 8 p.m. due to power failure, hazards and debris on the city’s streets. No end...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
Person
Kristi Noem
dakotanewsnow.com

Xcel Energy expects power to be back on for most customers Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy says they expect to have power restored for most of their customers Sunday afternoon. Thursday night’s storms caused extensive damage to trees, poles, and power lines in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. Xcel says more than 1,200 employees and contractors...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Castlewood, S.D. hit by tornado

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) –An explosive line of thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes raced across eastern South Dakota Thursday night, leaving behind destructive and widespread damage. One of the hardest-hit communities was Castlewood, where a tornado hit the city around 6 p.m. Aerial video shot by a drone shows dozens of...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
#S Storm#S D Lrb#Dakota News Now#Noem
dakotanewsnow.com

Pleasant through Monday Evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather will be very pleasant in the very short-term with light winds and clear skies. Rain chances return late Monday night into Tuesday. TONIGHT: A few clouds this evening will give way to a mainly clear sky. Winds will be light out...
ENVIRONMENT
kynt1450.com

Strong Storms Ravage The Area

An explosive line of thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes raced across eastern South Dakota Thursday night, leaving behind destructive and widespread damage. One of the hardest-hit communities was Castlewood, where a tornado hit the city around 6 p.m. Governor Kristi Noem visited Castlewood Thursday night…. Noem adds that the state has...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

One dead in Sioux Falls storm; confirmed tornado in Castlewood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. People in multiple eastern KELOLAND communities are cleaning up after yesterday’s powerful thunderstorms. Utility crews are putting in long hours...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Castlewood overwhelmed with support after tornado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut through the center of their town Thursday evening. So many people from outside the community stepped up to help out that the town simply couldn’t handle them...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
fox9.com

Powerful storm destroys and damages homes, property in Alexandria

(FOX 9) - Mary Ann Schlosser has lived in Alexandria, Minnesota, for 46 years, and has never experienced anything like that she did on Thursday night. Around 7:30 p.m., tornado sirens began to go off. She didn’t have time to get to the basement before the storm was on her doorstep, knocking over a giant tree that tore apart her garage.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
q957.com

Noem activates SDNG to help cleanup

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Help is on the way for storm damaged communities. Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered South Dakota’s National Guard and the Department of Public Safety’s Wildland Fire Division and Highway Patrol to provide assistance to those eastern South Dakota communities impacted by Thursday’s severe storms.
TRAFFIC
q957.com

It was a De-re-cho not a Tor-na-do

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Yesterday’s storm felt, looked and smelled like a tornado. Yet, not a single tornado siren was sounded here in Sioux Falls. If you’re wondering why, it’s because the weather event has been classified as a derecho (deh-REY-cho) by the National Weather Service. According to them, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

