ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Be careful: TikTok challenges could get you in trouble

FOX54 News
FOX54 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — What many of those viral video challenges don't tell you is that if a challenge involves a crime it won't matter to law enforcement that it's a TikTok challenge... Officer Grady, or Huntsville's Police Department said, "Some of these crimes that you may feel that...

www.rocketcitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

Family of murder victim speaks out on Alabama man linked by DNA to the crime

The family of a New Hampshire girl killed in Massachusetts in 1988 are thanking law enforcement officials for making an arrest more than three decades later. The surviving family of Melissa Ann Tremblay say they appreciated that police never gave up on the case and that they look forward to seeing "justice finally served." Marvin C. McClendon Junior is a retired Massachusetts corrections officer from Alabama. He was ordered held without bail on Friday following his extradition. McClendon's lawyers have argued it's possible that DNA tying him to the killing belongs to another member of his family. The break in the more than thirty year old cold case came through DNA evidence. McClendon, jr. is being held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay The action was entered on his behalf during the hearing in Lawrence District Court. Tremblay was from Salem, New Hampshire. She was found in a Lawrence trainyard in September of 1988, the day after she was reported missing. Trembley had been stabbed and her body had been over by a train. Prosecutors say the McClendon was doing carpentry work in Massachusetts at the time of Tremblay’s death, and that investigators tracked the suspect to his home in Breman, Alabama last week. McClendon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree murder.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Grady, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man in recovery urging people to keep Narcan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drug overdose deaths hit an all-time high in Jefferson County last year. 401 people died from overdoses and it doesn’t seem to be slowing this year. The Jefferson County Coroner says as of May 12, 101 people have died from overdoses so far, with 42 others suspected of overdose death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wgnsradio.com

Call MPD If You Recognize This Person

(MURFREESBORO) Do you recognize this person? Murfreesboro detectives are attempting to ID and locate him regarding a bank fraud case investigation. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers explained, "A victim lost her Redstone Financial Credit Union bank card on March 12, 2022. Three days later, someone deposited a check for a significant amount into her account. The next day, money was withdrawn, leaving the victim’s account in the negative. It’s not known how the person got the victim’s pin number."
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Crime#Police Department
styleblueprint.com

She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Pell City Police seize items from CBD store

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City Police officers seized approximately 200 items from the sales floor of Sky Vape & CBD, according to Pell City Police. Officers said on Friday, May 13th, 2022, the Pell City Police Department executed a search warrant at Sky Vape & CBD in the 2100 block of Cogswell Avenue.
PELL CITY, AL
WSFA

Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting. “Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said. She has long wondered what the world...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Person Killed in Wreck on Governors Dr

Crews were called to Governors Drive and Monte Sano Blvd. just before 8:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer flipping over. Huntsville Police said the tractor-trailer may have veered off the shoulder and jackknifed.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Playing dangerous games with children’s lives

We’ve been here no telling how many times. Alabama loves “tilting at windmills.” Championing terrible “lost causes.” Digging holes the state can’t get out of. Trying to “put makeup on a pig” and calling it “good legislation.”. Yes, as some of...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy