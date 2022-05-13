Be careful: TikTok challenges could get you in trouble

The family of a New Hampshire girl killed in Massachusetts in 1988 are thanking law enforcement officials for making an arrest more than three decades later. The surviving family of Melissa Ann Tremblay say they appreciated that police never gave up on the case and that they look forward to seeing "justice finally served." Marvin C. McClendon Junior is a retired Massachusetts corrections officer from Alabama. He was ordered held without bail on Friday following his extradition. McClendon's lawyers have argued it's possible that DNA tying him to the killing belongs to another member of his family. The break in the more than thirty year old cold case came through DNA evidence. McClendon, jr. is being held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay The action was entered on his behalf during the hearing in Lawrence District Court. Tremblay was from Salem, New Hampshire. She was found in a Lawrence trainyard in September of 1988, the day after she was reported missing. Trembley had been stabbed and her body had been over by a train. Prosecutors say the McClendon was doing carpentry work in Massachusetts at the time of Tremblay’s death, and that investigators tracked the suspect to his home in Breman, Alabama last week. McClendon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree murder.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO