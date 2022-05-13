ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

PCB has several plans for $6.3 mil in CARES Act funds

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AdyT_0fcVPPfr00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Beach is receiving $6.3 million in CARES Act money.

$2.3 million will be used for a new fire station on Alf Coleman Road to replace a fire station on Middle Beach Road, and a dog kennel for Panama City Beach Police’s K-9 program.

City of Freeport employees getting 15% raise by Oct. 1

“That’s pretty much going to take the place of the fire station on Middle Beach Road,” PCB Councilman Michael Jarman said. “And that fire station has been there for time and memorial and is quite small for the amount of firefighters that are there.”

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said the Police Department has been looking to add eight K-9s to its department.

“The dogs often now go home with all our officers. That’s the only way that we can handle it, is that they go home with the officers.”

There will also be $4 million in improvements at Aaron Bessant Park and Frank Brown Park.

City officials do not yet have specifics on what the money will be used for at the parks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Panama City to perform annual maintenance on fire hydrants

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials want to send out a reminder to residents. During the month of May, the Panama City Fire Department will be conducting its annual fire hydrant maintenance. They do this in order to test the water flow to keep the community safe in case of a fire. Testing […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. Firefighters Appreciation Week at local spa

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County firefighters are invited for a special treat this week. Serenity Spa at the Sheraton in the Grand Lagoon is hosting an appreciation week for active firefighters in Bay County. The spa is offering local firefighters and their spouses buy-one-get-one 50 percent off spa services, along with complimentary spa […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for May 15-21

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road (S. R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Bay traffic advisory for May 15-21 includes road closure

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains...
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, FL
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
WMBB

WATCH: FPL continues demolition at Smith Plant

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Power and Light is closing a chapter on coal in Southport. The company continued its demolition of the decommissioned coal units at the Smith plant on Saturday morning. You may have heard the implosion Saturday morning between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. The Smith plant will continue to operate the clean-burning […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. to open hurricane-resistant facilities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – County officials are adding more hurricane-resistant buildings around the community. Work is underway on a new community center at Majette Park in northern Bay County.  The facility will double as a secondary Emergency Operations Center and staging area. The sounds of construction can be heard all across Majette Park off […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

New illegal beach parking trend grows

BRADENTON BEACH – A new parking trend at Cortez Beach is not only making it difficult for legally parked vehicles to maneuver, but is leaving Bradenton Beach police no choice but to write tickets until their hands cramp. On Mother’s Day, May 8, drivers parked their vehicles along Cortez...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcb#Mil#Frank Brown#Cares Act#The Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Pioneer Settlement to host educational event about bats

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — An annual tradition in Blountstown is coming back this Friday. The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement will be hosting its annual bat night. It’s a family-friendly event that is all about bat education. Eventgoers will have the opportunity to see bats come out in the night sky. There will also be concessions and […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County residents once a week recycling and trash changes

Beginning Monday, May 16, residents of Estero, San Carlos, Gateway, and South Fort Myers only have to put their trash, recycling, and yard waste to the curb once a week. Waste Pro, Lee County’s contracted hauler for the area, is announcing the service enhancement through postcards mailed to each of the 45,500 affected addresses. For questions, contact Waste Pro customer service at 239-337-0800.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding holds fundraiser

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding held one of its biggest fundraising events on Saturday with its Eastern Shipbuilding Freshwater Classic Fishing Tournament. This is the first time Eastern Shipbuilding held the tournament since Hurricane Michael. All proceeds go back into the community. On Saturday they presented $30,000 to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.  […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMBB

23rd Street Plaza reopens to drivers and pedestrians

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost two years of detours and inconveniences, local drivers can once again use 23rd Street Plaza. Panama City officials reopened the roadway to traffic Thursday morning. It’s safe to say it’s been a frustrating past two years for residents and businesses near the 23rd Street Plaza. But on Thursday, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
ABC Action News

Food truck explodes at Florida seafood festival; 1 injured

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — State and local investigators are investigating a food truck explosion during a seafood festival. Vero Beach police reported on Facebook Saturday that one person was flown to an Orlando hospital burn unit. The department posted photos of the scene on Facebook that showed the...
VERO BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing and endangered Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man from Mobile. Cleon McCovey, 71, was reported missing by his nephew on Sunday morning. The nephew said McCovey was last seen on Wednesday, May 11 at 11 p.m. McCovey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Facing financial woes, DeFuniak Hospital reportedly misses payroll

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Employees at Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs have apparently not gotten their most recent paycheck. News 13 spoke with a medical professional currently working at Healthmark who has chosen to remain anonymous. They said they haven’t been paid in three weeks. “No one has been paid to my […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Housefire in Crestview neighborhood

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a house fire in a Crestview neighborhood that started in a garage Friday morning.  When firefighters arrived, the garage was filled with smoke and flames. The fire was put out after responders began to hose down the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Crestview Fire […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

WMBB

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy