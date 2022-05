TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on STH 76, north of E. Shady Ln. Sunday morning. Deputies were notified of the incident at 12:19 a.m. A 39-year-old woman from Hortonville called 911 to report that she had hit a person. She is said to have looked for the man but could not find him. She remained on the line and cooperated with the crash investigation.

NEENAH, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO