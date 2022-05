SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Traveling between Sanford and Mt. Dora is about to get easier. As soon as Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation is set to open its longest section of the Wekiva Parkway. The section stretches more than six miles on new, elevated roadway. Drivers can enter or exit State Road 429 near Camp Challenge Road in Lake County and via ramps west of Longwood Markham Road in Seminole County.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO