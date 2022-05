COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Michigan, and this time case numbers aren’t a very good indicator of of the spread. Those numbers are rising, but University of Michigan virologist and infectious disease physician Dr. Adam Lauring says that due to the prevalence of rapid home tests, there are likely many more cases than reported. One indicator is the statewide test positivity rate, which is now averaging above 16%.

