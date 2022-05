BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more candidates than usual in some races this election cycle. Ten might seem like a lot of candidates for three School Board spots, and historically speaking, that’s because it is. In the past twelve years, only one other time has there been this many candidates. Beyond that, only Jon Lee is an incumbent, which means the other nine candidates would be fresh faces on the board.

