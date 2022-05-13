ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Vigil held for Spartanburg Co. man found in shallow grave

By Alessandra Young
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many loved ones gathered at a vigil Thursday night for a Spartanburg County man who was found in a shallow grave.

Officials said 28-year-old Devantae Griffin was found dead in a shallow grave in late April.

His family and friends said they will not stop seeking justice for their loved one.

Investigators said Devantae Griffin, or “Nunu” as he was called by family members, was reported missing by his mother on March 30. Authorities said they found him dead almost a month later in a grave behind the Evans Acres Neighborhood.

“No one deserves to be treated the way he was treated, like he was just thrown away. Like, he had people who love him, that still love him to this day,” said Devantae’s aunt, Beverly Griffin.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office named two persons of interest in the case: 28-year-old Jessica Strachan, Griffin’s on and off again girlfriend, and 33-year-old Tarus Crook.

Officials said Strachan was the last person to be seen with Griffin on March 29.

She is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center after authorities said she violated her home detention.

Officials said she is charged with obstruction of justice due to interfering with the investigation. The sheriff’s office is still actively investigating.

“Devante was a good young man and he deserved to still be here,” said Beverly Griffin.

Now, the family is left wanting answers.

“If you know something, say something,” said Beverly Griffin. “I know they have this rule of don’t talk about the streets, but what if it was your son, what if it was your brother, what if it was your uncle, what if it was your cousin, your friend, your grandson.”

“It’s not fair because my son is no longer here,” said Devantae’s mother, Felecia Griffin.

They said he had the best smile and never met a stranger.

“He was the most caring and humbling person I’ve ever met,’ said cousin Sonya Gray.

Devantae’s family believes that he was a victim of domestic violence.

“Male domestic violence is, really, it’s unspoken in every community,” said Beverly Griffin.

They said they won’t stop fighting for him. A funeral will be held for Griffin this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. The family said it’s open to anyone who knew and loved Devantae.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said his case has been ruled a homicide.

