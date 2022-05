One Piece really went all out with the action scenes in Episode 1017 of the anime, so now is the time to check it out! As a whole, fans have noticed a huge shift behind the scenes when Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine took over as the main one steering the shift for the Wano Country arc. This has not only resulted in some of the best scenes in the series to date, but many episodes fans are now considering the best in the anime's run overall. As it continues beyond the 1000th episode mark, it's clear there are no signs of slowing down.

