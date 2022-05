The Pittsburgh Penguins squandered a two-goal lead on home ice and, more importantly, a chance to eliminate the New York Rangers in a Game 6 loss on Friday night. "Nobody said that it was going to be easy, you know?" said defenseman Kris Letang, after his team's 5-3 loss that extended their series to a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. "It's a race to four. We have to regroup, stay positive and get the job done."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO