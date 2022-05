Millions of dollars in federal fishery disaster funding has been allocated to Alaska salmon fisheries, including on the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers, for low salmon runs over the past two years. Now, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is charged with creating a plan for how to spend that money. The department held a meeting on May 11 via Zoom to gather public input on how to shape that plan. About a dozen people from the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers testified and presented a unified message: give the money to the people living along the rivers.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO