Adam Stroub says his daughter picked the cap below to wear on her school's "hat day." Now he fights in Detroit federal court for her right to do so. A teacher and the principal of Robert Kerr Elementary School in Durand, Mich., called Stroub that day to say the headgear was unacceptable, according to The Detroit News. "Weapons of any kind are not appropriate for students to wear in a school setting," says an email from principal Amy Leffel quoted in the Shiawassee County father's legal challenge, filed Friday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO