Gerri Bridal Shoppe closing after 56 years in business

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Revitalization efforts are underway in Pittston to breathe new life into the city and boost small businesses. But one small business that’s been a landmark along Main Street for decades is saying goodbye.

Gerri Bridal Shoppe has been helping brides look and feel their best for nearly 60 years. But this weekend, the store that’s filled with sparkly dresses, shiny accessories, and stunning veils will close its doors for good.

It’s the end of an era for Gerri Bridal Shoppe along South Main Street in Pittston. After nearly 60 years in business, owner Judy Monko has decided to close the store.

“I’m gonna miss it, I’ve been doing it for 56 years, and it’s part of me. It’s bittersweet, but it’s time to move on,” said Judy Monko, Owner, Gerri Bridal Shoppe.

The pandemic posed significant challenges to the wedding industry, topped with worker shortages and inflation. Monko says all of these factors contributed to the demise of her shop.

“Usually we get a price increase once a year, sometimes twice a year, I’ve gotten four of them since the beginning of the year,” Monko stated.

Monko sold thousands of beautiful gowns and accessories over the years. But she says she will miss her customers the most.

“I’m a people person, so I enjoy seeing girls getting dressed up, their face lights up, and I know that’s their wedding gown when that happens,” Monko said.

Samantha Lentz has worked at the store since 2006. She helped countless women look and feel their best on milestone occasions.

“Whether it’s graduation, or a wedding, or prom, you know, mom’s baby getting married, it’s just so rewarding and it’s hard to replace,” said Samantha Lentz, Client Advisor, Gerri Bridal Shoppe.

Monko says she’s on the hunt for a new job. She hopes to work with children and help make a difference in their lives, too.

“I’m gonna try to get a job in daycare because I absolutely love children and I would enjoy doing that,” Monko said.

Gerri Bridal closes for good on Saturday. Everything at the store, including wedding gowns, is marked down to 50% off. Judy plans to donate many of the unsold gowns to local high schools’ theatre and drama departments.

You can shop the 50% off sale at Gerri Bridal Shoppe from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.