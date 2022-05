JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Can you imagine being on a crusade to save lives for thirty years. That's just what First Coast News Anchor Jeannie Blaylock has been doing on our First Coast, spreading the message of monthly self exams with her Buddy Check mission. Today, a major celebration because of the more than $1 million fundraising and donation efforts and Jeannie's tireless dedication. First Coast News revealed the Buddy Bus live during its most-watched 6PM newscast. The Buddy Bus is a mobile mammography unit dedicated to bringing mammograms to people in Northeast Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO