Northpark Mall Spring Carnival runs to Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Spring Carnival enjoys its final few days in front of JC Penny at the Northpark Mall.

TIMES:

Weeknights: Open at 6pm

Saturday & Sunday: Open at 1pm

RIDE TICKETS:

Individual Tickets: $1.25 each

20 Tickets: $20.00

50 Tickets: $45.00

Carnival Hours and Armband Specials are Weather Permitting & Subject to Change. Carnival is provided by Evans United Shows.

ARMBAND SPECIALS:

$25.00 per person unlimited riding during special times:

Weeknights: 6pm – 10pm

Saturday & Sunday: 1pm – 5pm and 6pm – 10pm

Armbands are $25 per person, per session

