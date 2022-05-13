Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at New York, 2 p.m. Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Colorado at San Diego ppd. Tampa Bay at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Birmingham, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy II at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at El Paso, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Miami...
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 1 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m. Erie at Akron, 2, 1:05 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m. Monday's Games. No Games Scheduled. Tuesday's Games. New Hampshire at Erie, 11:05 a.m. Akron at Binghamton, 11:05...
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m. Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 1 p.m. St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Clearwater at Fort Myers, 8:30 p.m., 2nd Game (Completion of 5/1 susp) Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
E_Anderson (4). DP_Milwaukee 1, Miami 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Miami 2. 2B_Cain (3). HR_Wong (2), Aguilar (4). Scott pitched to 3 batters in the 9th. Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel. T_2:53. A_9,110 (36,742).
A year's worth of hard work has led to this. As spring sports wind down, more and more local college athletes are reaching the highest levels of competition. One team even has a chance to reach a state championship here in Bakersfield. Here's more on what college sports teams have...
A landmark season for Casey Goodman and her Bakersfield College softball team was cut short Saturday in Walnut. After a dramatic upset Friday night, the eighth-seeded Renegades failed to muster the same offensive firepower in what turned into a Saturday doubleheader against defending champion and No. 1 seed Mt. San Antonio College. Standout pitcher Talia Nielsen was given all she could handle in three complete-game efforts against the Mounties, throwing 258 pitches in 20 innings and allowing 10 earned runs on 22 hits.
It isn't even the best news, but the government's early look at California's almond crop this week qualifies as good news for Kern County almond growers, and with everything else going on, they'll take it. The so-called "subjective forecast" released about this time annually predicts there won't be more than...
In June, California’s top-two primary election will be held. That means no matter how lopsided the vote, the two candidates with the most votes in each race are expected to face each other in the November general election. Kern County voters will cast primary ballots in two state Senate and two Assembly races.
Walking into federal court is intimidating for many defendants and even some lawyers, says criminal defense attorney David Torres. The courtrooms are massive and the title of the case announces you're up against The United States of America. But when Torres' clients walked out of their initial appearance before Judge...
Gov. Gavin Newsom is a man of many superlatives, but even he seemed to struggle this week to adequately describe just how much extra cash the state of California will have to spend in the coming year’s budget: $97.5 billion. Speaking for more than two hours in a press...
Leave it to politicians: The only consensus among all four underdogs in the race for California's new 20th Congressional District is that they all see themselves, individually, as the best alternative to eight-term incumbent Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield. Most everything else in their platforms differs from one to the next,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Winners of the first annual employer Culture of Wellness Award have been announced by the North Carolina Business Group on Health (NCBGH), presented at their NCBGH Spring Forum in Greensboro. The award recognizes the best employer wellbeing programs across the state; companies committed to improving the health and well-being of their employees.
Louis Wildman had a ritual of clipping out newspaper articles every time one of his former students took on a leadership role as vice principal, principal — even superintendent. Over his 30 years as a standout professor at CSUB, he learned to keep the scissors handy. “He would put...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is entering the next budget year with a record-smashing surplus of nearly $100 billion, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. Newsom unveiled a revised budget plan of just over $300 billion for the next fiscal year, the highest in state history and fueled by surging tax revenues. The state has collected $55 billion more in taxes than officials expected in January, leaving it with an estimated $97.5 billion surplus.
Comments / 0