Nixa, MO

Nixa School Board decides the fate of 3 books

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa School Board decided to remove two books from its...

www.ky3.com

Related
KOLR10 News

Nixa Schools bans books for the first time in nearly two decades

NIXA, Mo.– The Nixa school board banned or restricted three books from their district. A first in almost two decades. “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto” and “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” were both banned, and a third book, “Homegoing,” was restricted. “Once it is appealed to the board, then the board takes all of […]
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Republic High School awarded for FAFSA completion efforts

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Higher Education awards public high schools for their FAFSA completion efforts. The state recognized Republic High School for the greatest improvement in completing FAFSA in the state compared to last year’s senior class. “We have seen lower FAFSA filing rates here...
REPUBLIC, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

If You Like Brunching, Head To Branson Or The Ozarks For Billy Gail’s

I am writing this article on a Sunday, and when I was younger, my family used to always go out for brunch after we went to church. It allowed us some family time, and depending on what our taste was on that day, we could get something that was either more likely to be eaten for breakfast, or something more likely for lunch. When I was in New York City during spring break in high school, it was cheaper to find a place for breakfast, lunch or brunch, eat a big meal and then you may be able to avoid a big dinner price tag. I am considering a weekend trip to Branson, and I think this place needs to be on the itinerary. Let me tell you about Billy Gail's.
BRANSON, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Interim Greenwood leader tapped to lead school permanently

Ronald Snodgrass will no longer have interim on his title come next month. He's scheduled to become director of Greenwood Laboratory School on June 1, according to a news release. He's led the Missouri State University-affiliated private K-12 school in the interim since last summer. “Greenwood’s reputation of academic excellence...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield sites you may or may not want to avoid on Friday the 13th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Friday the 13th is a day that is known for bad luck, a movie franchise, and even the words paraskavedekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia–the fear of Friday the 13th. For those who like to live dangerously, here’s a list of some haunted locations in Springfield. Springlawn Estates & Sheedy Farm aka “Albino Farm” Although […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield summer concert series organizers raise funds for new ADA path in botanical gardens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Today is the next to last concert in the Gigs in the Garden concert series at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. The annual free concert series is organized by the Springfield Sister Cities Association and brings live music to the Peace for People Pavilion. Local band Auntie Em and the Tornadoes are playing at 2 p.m., with special guest David Wilson. All residents have to bring is a lawn chair or blanket because the concert is free, with a suggested $10 donation. If it rains, the concert will be moved to the inside of the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center at the botanical gardens.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Southwest Missouri Humane Society in need of foster parents for pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Peak kitten and puppy season is here in southwest Missouri. The Southwest Missouri Humane Society needs help with taking in pets. Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said being a foster parent for a cat or dog can quite literally save their lives. Newcomb said this time of year, many strays come in pregnant, and the humane society can’t hold every animal, sometimes having to make room in hallways and bathrooms.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nixa School Board
KOLR10 News

Missouri lawmakers adjourn; here’s what’s headed to the governor’s desk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After five months of debate and long days, the Missouri General Assembly has adjourned, sending dozens of bills to the governor’s desk, including a congressional map and the largest budget in state history.  While lawmakers left the Missouri Capitol with smiles on their faces, there were many ups and downs during […]
CJ Coombs

History of Missouri's oldest city founded in the 1700s

The Bequette-Ribault House.Andrew Balet, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the attractions to Sainte (Ste.) Genevieve is the restored Bequette-Ribault house pictured above, also on the National Registry of Historic Places. The house was built in 1808 by Jean-Baptiste Bequette, Sr. When his son died, the property was purchased by a woman named Clarisse, who was "a free woman of color." Thereafter, until 1982, ownership was passed down to her descendants and they all had the last name of Ribault.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

JHS students participate in walkout protest

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local high school students organized a walkout today. More than 30 Joplin High School students participated in the walkout, protesting the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. Students gathered around the flag pole for about 45 minutes today starting at noon. They were making their voices...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

WATCH: See a skydiving granny flying over the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this video! Joshua Collins shared this video of his 92-year-old grandmother Ann Burd skydiving. She did it at the Ozarks Skydive Center in Miller. And she jumped with her 69-year-old daughter. Collins says skydiving was always on his grandmother’s bucket list. Congrats to her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dozens of bicyclists participate in the Queen City Century ride

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly a hundred bike riders hit the streets of Springfield for Queen City Century 2022 Saturday morning. The event challenges bike riders to travel up to a hundred miles, riding on trails and streets between Springfield and Ash Grove. The goal is to raise money for the Missouri Bicyclist and Pedestrian Federation, a non-profit that does advocacy and education work for cyclists, walkers, and the drivers who share the roads.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Janet Crow Withdraws Name From Republican Ticket for Howell County Collector Amid Lawsuit, Runs as Independent

West Plains, MO. – The upcoming election for Howell County Collector has been heating up the past few weeks. Following her filing for the position on the Republican ballot, opponent Howell County Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins, who is also running on the Republican ballot, filed a lawsuit against Janet Crow stating that she had filed too late for her name to be on the ballot.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO

