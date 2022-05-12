Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BASEBALL

Kimberly 2, Neenah 0

NEENAH - The Papermakers pushed across two runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Rockets.

Carson Peeters and Brayden Pleau drove in the runs for Kimberly in the seventh.

Bradley Koester had two hits, including a double, for Kimberly.

Gradin Taschner had two hits, including a double, for Neenah.

Al Leitner pitched a complete game for Kimberly, allowing five hits and no runs and no walks while striking out eight to get the win.

Jaeden Carstens allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out five in taking the loss for Neenah.

Hortonville 15, Fond du Lac 0

HORTONVILLE - Nathan Vela tossed a two-hitter, walking two and striking out six as the Polar Bears crushed the Cardinals.

Turner Kuhnke doubled twice and drove in four runs, while Thomas Burns was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI for Hortonville. Joe Fischer also drove in three runs.

Hortonville scored three times in the first, five in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth to complete the scoring.

Appleton North 11, Kaukauna 1

KAUKAUNA - Brock Ver Voort pitched a five-inning complete game and Trent Mullen had two RBI for the Lightning.

Brock Salm added two hits, including a double, two RBI and two runs scored for North.

Oshkosh North 6, Appleton East 2

OSHKOSH - Max Bittner pitched six innings and Jack Kese pitched one inning to lead the Spartans past the Patriots.

Menasha 10, Green Bay East/West 0

APPLETON - Ian Dohms pitched a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Bluejays past Green Bay East/West.

Dohms walked one batter and struck out nine.

Ryan Johnson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Dohms had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Bryce Duszak was 2-for-3 with a double. Quinn Ludvigsen had two hits, as did AJ Korth. Bo Carlson added a double for Menasha.

Caleb Baxter-Jones took the loss for Green Bay East/West, giving up 10 runs on 14 hits.

Little Chute 2, De Pere 1

LITTLE CHUTE - Ethan Melendrez pitched a complete game for the Mustangs in their win over the Redbirds.

Melendrez walked two, allowed four hits and struck out eight.

De Pere took a 1-0 lead in the first when Bryson Webb scored on a throwing error.

Little Chute got its two runs in the first on Jacob Weigman’s single, a fielder’s choice and singles by Trevor DeBruin and Drew Joten.

Patrick Rotherham took the loss for De Pere. He gave up two runs, walking four and striking out three.

Wrightstown 15, Brillion 5

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers scored in every inning in the five-inning win over the Lions.

Preston Winkler had four hits and three RBI for Wrightstown while Nathan Hansen had two hits, including a double, and four RBI. Ryan Schmidt had two RBI while Andrew Podgorski had two hits. Jack Severson added two triples.

Spencer Gilbertson had three hits for Brillion. Sam Galoff had two hits and Jaden Bastian had a triple.

Isaac Rodgers got the win for Wrightstown.

Mason Behnke took the loss for Brillion.

West De Pere 14, Seymour 1

DE PERE - The Phantoms used two big innings to pull away from the Thunder.

Ethan Susa smashed a grand slam and West De Pere used a seven-run fourth and six-run sixth to put an early end to the game due to the 10-run rule.

Ethan Neuens had the hot bat for the Phantoms, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

Kohler/Sheboygan Christian 13, Hilbert 8

HILBERT - The Bombers rallied late to send the game into extra innings and then scored five times in the eighth to pull out the Big East Conference win.

Eric Zimmerman led the Kohler/Sheboygan Christian attack, going 3-for-5 with two RBI, while Aiden Case was 2-for-5 with three RBI. Sorin Drevline added three RBI.

Sam Bradley led the Hilbert offense, going 3-for-5.

Chilton 6, Kiel 4

CHILTON - The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go ahead 5-4 and held on for the win.

Mitchell Schwobe was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Chilton. Ryan Pierquet added two hits and an RBI.

Alex Breckheimer pitched six innings to get the win. He allowed five hits, four runs (one earned) and struck out seven.

Grant Manz drove in two runs for Kiel.

SOFTBALL

Oshkosh North 4, Neenah 0

NEENAH - Emma Niemczyk and Ava Hanson each had three hits to lead the Spartans past the Rockets.

Ashley Borowitz and Anna Borst added two hits each for North. Niemczyk hit a home run.

Borowitz was the winning pitcher. She struck out 11.

Menasha 18, Green Bay East/West 0

GREEN BAY - The Bluejays scored 13 runs in the second inning in the three-inning win over Green Bay East/West.

Kelsie Mohr had three hits and drove in six runs for Menasha. Maddie Zaves drove in three runs, Kylie Van De Loo had two hits and two RBI, and Taylor Papendorf and Karly Helf each drove in two runs.

Helf, Alayna Gunderson, Eve Rousche and Carlie Morrow each scored three runs.

Gabrielle Farr pitched three innings of one-hit ball to get the win. She walked two and struck out six.

Jasmin Campbell took the loss for Green Bay East/West.

West De Pere 12, Seymour 4

DE PERE - The Phantoms broke open the game with a six-run sixth inning in the win over the Thunder.

Morgan Hansel drove in three runs and had a home run while Megan Burns had a double and drove in three runs for West De Pere. Morgan DeGroot and Nevaeh Wagendorf both drove in two runs. Josie Fredrickson had two hits.

Addy Wery and Sam Nieland had two hits for Seymour while Andi Volz had a home run and drove in two runs.

Wagendorf pitched the first five innings for West De Pere and got the win.

Gillian Herrala took the loss for Seymour.

Two Rivers 3, Chilton 1

TWO RIVERS - The Purple Raiders led 3-0 after four innings and held on for the win over the Tigers.

Mackenzie Graff was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Kallan Meyer hit a solo home run for Two Rivers, which improved to 10-2 in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference.

Kailey Pyles got the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk. She struck out eight.

Maddilyn Mueller was 2-for-3 and Emily Roehrig hit a home run for Chilton.

Brianna Ott took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk. She struck out six.

Kewaskum 2, Winneconne 1

KEWASKUM - Kewaskum scratched across a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the East Central Conference win. Grace Leitheiser had the only RBI for either team to help Kewaskum earn the victory.

Madison Boelte picked up the win, allowing just one unearned run and three hits, while striking out three.

Macey Clark started for the Wolves, going 3⅓ innings, allowing one unearned run and one walk while striking out five.

Bonduel 1, Shiocton 0

SHIOCTON - The Bears scored a run in the first inning and made it stand up in the win over the Chiefs.

Bonduel’s Nakiyah Henning drove in Tatum Sporisky with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Claire Gehm allowed just four hits and struck out two to get the win for Bonduel.

Halie Poppy allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out two and took the loss for Shiocton.

Mishicot 13, Hilbert/Stockbridge 1

HILBERT - Mishicot built a 7-0 lead through four innings and added six runs in the sixth to defeat the Wolves and win the Big East Conference title.

Katelyn Callahan had two hits, including a home run, two RBI and three runs scored for Mishicot. Kailey Tulachka drove in five runs on three hits, including a home run. Kasey Brouchoud had three RBI on two hits with a home run while Ashlyn Bennin had two hits.

Lillian Sheets had two hits for Hilbert.

Bennin got the win for Mishicot, allowing one unearned run over six innings on six hits. She struck out six.

Anna Aldrete took the loss for Hilbert.

Iola-Scandinavia 5-3, Weyauwega-Fremont 0-2

IOLA - Iola-Scandinavia moved to 13-3 overall and 8-3 in the Central Wisconsin Conference with a doubleheader sweep over Weyauwega-Fremont, which fell to 6-6 and 8-12.

In Game 1, the Thunderbirds outhit the Warhawks 8-3 as Jaelyn Sivertson, Maddie Much, Makayla Much and Marin Hoyord each had two hits, including a double by Sivertson.

Pitcher Maddie Much went the distance to pick up the win, allowing three hits, no walks while striking out seven batters.

In the nightcap, the T-Birds outhit Weyauwega-Fremont 5-2. Iola-Scandinavia broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning as Sivertson reached on a bunt single, eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly by Much to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead.

Much entered the game in the seventh and shut down the Warhawks to earn the save. Starting pitcher Julia Munoz pitched the first six innings to earn the win. She allowed two hits, one walk and struck out six batters. Much allowed no hits, one walk and had one strikeout.

Peshtigo 5, St. Mary Catholic 2

FOX CROSSING - Peshtigo scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to go ahead 5-0 and held on for the win.

Bethany Ahrens had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and drove in two runs for Peshtigo. Allison Peters also had two hits.

Ahrens was the winning pitcher. In a complete game, she allowed three hits and struck out 11.

Rhiannon Reichenbacher hit a two-run double in the seventh for SMC.

Nevaeh Saringer took the loss. She pitched seven innings, gave up six hits, three earned runs and struck out seven.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fox Valley Lutheran 12, Clintonville 0

APPLETON - The Foxes outshot the Truckers 41-2 in gaining the victory.

Emily Dobberuhl had four goals and one assist to lead Fox Valley Lutherann. Karissa Holdcroft had two goals while Marley Gutekunst, Lydia Drake, Jessi Griepentrog, Brooke Callaway, Andrea Neuser and Nina Hartjes each had one goal.

Maddie Beyer had two assists for FVL while Drank, Gianna Bay, Griepentrog, Carolina Qualmann and Hartjes each had one assist.

Alexis Appleton had two saves for Fox Valley Lutheran.

Enya LaGrave was in goal for Clintonville and had 13 saves.

Kimberly 5, Fond du Lac 0

KIMBERLY - Senah Hanes scored three goals for the Papermakers in the win over the Cardinals.

Emily McCarthy and Jenna Scholz also scored for Kimberly.

Kaukauna 3, Appleton West 2

KAUKAUNA - Ava Mau, Maya Biese and Kaylin Wegand scored goals for the Ghosts in the victory over the Terrors.

St. Mary Catholic 1, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0

FOX CROSSING - Megan Roloff scored unassisted in the 21st minute and the Zephyrs made it stand as they downed the Resorters.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah had the upper hand for much of the night, outshooting St. Mary Catholic 8-3 as Greta Norville made eight saves in net for the Zephyrs. Kaitlyn Kesler had two saves for Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

The win moved St. Mary Catholic to 4-2 in the Big East Conference and 7-3-1 overall.

“We created some nice chances in the first half that didn’t get finished,” Zephyrs coach Gary Kruger said. “Audrey Norville and Lily Griffith did a great job of shutting down their two top scorers to preserve the win. Greta Norville was steady in the goal.”

BOYS GOLF

Neenah 161, Oshkosh North 183

At Ridgeway

Neenah: John Callahan 37, Payton Kramer 40, Eli Oitzinger 41, Julian Gallmeier 43.

Oshkosh North: Isaac Geffers 39, Christian Geffers 46, Kevin Lynch 47, Dan Chopp 51.

BOYS TENNIS

Appleton West 4, Oshkosh North 3

Logan Haferman AW def. Makylar Larson 6-1, 6-3; KJ Helmbrecht AW def. Brannick Larson 6-2, 6-3; Erik Duran-Cachu ON won by default; Erik Duran-Cachu ON def. Gabe Knapp 6-2, 6-0.

Matthew Vande Walle/Harrison Boardman AW def. Saksham Dhirar/David Tjugum 6-1, 6-1; Anjal Adhikari/Keaton Gies ON def. Jason Bartel/Camden Erickson 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Tyson Nguyen/Keyson Lehrer AW def. Koji Allan/Poquette Gavin 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Contact Mike Sherry at msherry@postcrescent.com . Follow him on Twitter @MikeSherry14. Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area