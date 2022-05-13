ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

In NJ, sorrow and outrage over killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

By Hannan Adely, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApnJ2_0fcVLYBs00

The crowd held candles, flags and photos of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at a vigil in Paterson on Thursday, calling her an icon and inspiration who braved danger to tell people's stories.

For many families, the Al Jazeera reporter was a household name, beloved and respected for her decades of news coverage about the plight of Palestinians living under occupation. Her death stirred collective mourning but also demands for accountability.

“All of us lost a loved one yesterday when we lost Shireen,” said Abire Sabbagh, community outreach director at the Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton, which organized the event. “Shireen Abu Akleh was not just a journalist who spoke truth to power. She was someone who taught multiple generations the reality of what life as a Palestinian under occupation is like.”

About 250 people joined the vigil at the park located in South Paterson’s business district while a large screen showed clips of Abu Akleh on the job, tributes to her work and the international outpouring of grief following her killing.

Abu Akleh was covering an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian town of Jenin early Wednesday when she was shot in the head, despite wearing a helmet and vest marking her as press. Al Jazeera news producer Ali Samoudi, who was with Abu Akleh, was shot in the back.

Witnesses including journalists who were with Abu Akleh said Israeli forces shot at them and fired again when they tried to help her. Israeli officials said Abu Akleh was struck during an exchange of gunfire with Palestinian gunmen, although the witnesses said there was no fighting in the area at that time.

Story continues after gallery

Abu Akleh, a Jerusalem native from a Catholic family, spent time in the U.S. and had American citizenship. Her family on her mother’s side lived in New Jersey, the New York Times reported . She worked for Al Jazeera for more than two decades and regularly reported from across the Palestinian territories.

Speakers at the event said Abu Akleh was a hero to many viewers in the Middle East, especially young women who were inspired to become journalists because of her.

“She was a voice that connected so many of us in the diaspora to Palestine,” said Reem Farhat, a journalism graduate student. "She put herself in harm’s way to share the truth. She dedicated her life to stories and justice, and we can honor her life by doing the same.”

News: This NJ nonprofit is keeping Afghan kids in school despite US sanctions, Taliban's return

New Jersey: Antisemitic incidents reached 'disturbing' record in New Jersey, ADL says

Samir Akleh of Staten Island, who said he was a cousin of Abu Akleh, learned of her death while watching the news. “She investigated things and she’s courageous, very courageous,” he said.

His nephew, Robert Akleh, said at the vigil that he was proud to know that his cousin was not afraid to tell the truth. “Now it’s on us here in America to really start to stand up, to speak up, to demand accountability,” he said.

Calls for investigation

New Jersey U.S. Senator Cory Booker said the killing of Abu Akleh was “a tragedy and an assault on the principles of freedom of the press and human decency, and I strongly condemn it.”

“The investigation must be thorough, impartial, and transparent, and it must lead to accountability,” Booker said in a statement given to The Record and the USA Today Network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUtOj_0fcVLYBs00

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez said he was “incredibly saddened to learn about the tragic death” of Abu Akleh and that more work was needed to ensure the safety of journalists on the frontlines.

Menendez also said he joined “calls for Israel and the Palestinian Authority to cooperate on a full, thorough and transparent investigation.”

But rights groups say the investigatio n should be independent and that Israeli investigations have rarely resulted in accountability in the past.

Journalists covering the vigil in Paterson included a few of Abu Akleh’s colleagues from Al Jazeera, who are reporting on America's response. Other events are planned in the region, including a memorial and rally for Abu Akleh at 6 p.m. outside the offices of the New York Times at 41st Street and 8th Avenue.

Hannan Adely is a diversity reporter covering Arab and Muslim communities for NorthJersey.com, where she focuses on social issues, politics, bias and civil rights. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: adely@northjersey.com

Twitter: @adelyreporter

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: In NJ, sorrow and outrage over killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Qatar emir blames Israel for Al Jazeera journalist death

The emir of Qatar on Thursday accused Israel over the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank. Abu Akleh was "killed by the Israeli occupation forces", Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said at a joint news conference in Tehran with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Shireen Abu Akleh: Israeli forces attack mourners carrying casket of dead Al Jazeera journalist

Israeli forces attacked a crowd of mourners carrying the casket of the Al Jazeera journalist who was shot dead while covering a raid in the West Bank earlier this week.Shireen Abu Akleh’s body was being brought from the town of Jenin – where she was killed by Israeli forces, according to witnesses – to Jerusalem via Nablus and Ramallah, in a procession ahead of her funeral in the Old City of East Jerusalem.But as mourners, many carrying Palestinian flags, transported the casket of the Palestinian-American journalist from the St Louis French Hospital in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
AFP

Violence clouds Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera journalist

Thousands of people packed Jerusalem's Old City on Friday for the burial of veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, after Israeli police stormed the funeral procession. Abu Akleh, a Christian and a Palestinian American, was a star reporter and her funeral drew massive crowds. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Cory Booker
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian Authority#Al Jazeera#Palestinian People#Palestinians#Violent Crime#American#Israeli
HeySoCal

Deutsche Bank whistleblower found dead in LA’s Lincoln Park

A self-described “comically terrible spy” who is believed to have worked with federal authorities investigating the activities of Deutsche Bank and its ties with former President Donald Trump was found dead east of Lincoln Park, police said Tuesday. Valentin Broeksmit, 45, was found about 7 a.m. Monday in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy