Child seriously injured after being struck by truck in central Lubbock

A 8-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening in central Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash involving that occurred at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of 37th Street.

The 8 year old was crossing 37th Street on a scooter when a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on 37th Street and struck the juvenile. The 8 year old was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries, according to an update from Lubbock police Friday afternoon.

The investigation is on-going.

