Fall River, MA

Fall River settles taser death lawsuit

By Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Happy Friday, everyone! Before we head into the weekend, let’s check on what’s been happening in Greater Fall River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7bbg_0fcVLQ8400

The city has settled another civil rights lawsuit against the city and the Fall River Police Department for $315,000 in the Taser-related death of a 48-year-old man in May 2016. Read more about the story of Scott Macomber right here.

When your creative outlet outgrows your creative space, maybe it’s time to go into business. Tammy Ruggeri, Somerset quilter and owner of Puddle Jumper Quilts, says her shop in Dighton grew out of the fact that her home became overrun by quilts, half-done quilts and fabric. Take a peek inside and find out how to get one of your own.

On Wednesday, as part of National Nurses Week, Mayor Paul Coogan honored City Nurses Deb Kosior and Leslie Moniz for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an afternoon ceremony held in the Fall River Room at Government Center, Coogan proclaimed Nurses Day in honor of their efforts. Get to know these amazing individuals here.

