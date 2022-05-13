ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP SOFTBALL: Miscues, bad luck doom Charlotte on road

By By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE — They rode across Alligator Alley in style, but the late-season lightning delays made the trip with Charlotte High’s softball team on Thursday.

As soon as the charter bus rolled up to Archbishop McCarthy’s softball field, the storm clouds gathered and sapped the Tarpons’ pent-up energy. When the Region 5A-4 quarterfinal got under way, the Tarpons paid the price for a slow start and saw their season come to an end, 8-4.

It had taken days for the Tarpons to play a district game. The opener against Dunbar was postponed, then forfeited. Then it took three tries to play North Fort Myers in the district semifinals, resulting in a tough, late defeat.

Then came Thursday. Forced into another start-stop-start during warmups, the Tarpons came out of the gate flat against the homestanding Monarchs, who pounced at every opportunity.

“We made errors on the bases, we didn’t have a good approach at the plate for five innings, we didn’t have our A-plus pitching and when all those things happen, it’s just going to be really tough to beat a pretty good team,” Charlotte coach David Anthony said. “They are a pretty good team, but it’s not the best team we’ve played all year. We didn’t give them our 100-percent best.”

Facing Monarchs ace Chantale Guillou, the Tarpons were slow to square up her fastball. Unfortunately for the Tarpons, Archbishop McCarthy didn’t have the same issue with Charlotte starter Mia Flores and rest of the Tarpons didn’t do Flores any favors.

An error in the bottom of the first led to one run. In the second, a two-out throwing error plated two more runs. When Isabella Chenet led off the Monarchs’ half of the third with a home run to left, Charlotte found itself in a 4-0 hole.

Jazz Jones, whose throwing error triggered the two-run McCarthy spree in the second, led off the fourth inning with a single. She stole second and third, then scored on passed ball to get Charlotte on the board. Kassidy Hopper followed with a single, then with two outs, Faith Wharton lined a single to right.

Any potential rally died when Wharton was gunned down trying to take second on the throw back to the infield.

The Monarchs kept pecking away. They struck for four more runs in their half of the fourth inning, aided by a pair of where-they-ain’t singles through the Charlotte infield, a fielding error and a bad throwing decision.

Most of it came with two outs, chasing Flores. Amber Chumley came on and got Charlotte out of the inning, but the Tarpons were in an 8-1 hole.

“That’s exactly what has happened to us when things go wrong,” Anthony said. “Our errors are all at key times and when they happened, we give up two runs on a throw and then we make a couple of base-running mistakes, too. Those things add up.”

Guillou’s iron grip on the Tarpon’s lineup began to loosen after the second time through the order. Pinch-hitter Marissa Muzio led off the sixth by getting beaned. Jones followed with a single, then Chumley ripped a double to the wall in center to score Muzio. Hopper singled home Jones. With runners on the corners and one out, Wharton drilled a single to right, scoring Chumley.

Flores grounded a ball up the middle to the second baseman, who got the force at second. Hopper tried to score on the play but was gunned down at the plate to end the inning with the Tarpons trailing 8-4.

That would be the Tarpons’ last gasp.

Charlotte’s season comes to an end with a 14-12 record against a challenging schedule, but the program’s future is bright. Just three seniors – Hopper, Alyssa Rajnish and Alex Vega – depart with most of the run production and all of the pitching returning for 2023.

“It’s mixed emotions for me,” Anthony said. “I’m excited for the future but I’m losing some seniors that I’m really close with. I’ve played 1,000 games with a few of those kids since they were eight years old and I’m going to miss them terribly.

“But I am excited for the future,” he continued. “This night is hard, but like I just told them, every team in the state goes through this little meeting we just had right here except one. Only one team is going to win its last game and, you know, hopefully next year, it’ll be us.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Comments / 0

