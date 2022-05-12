ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

SOFTBALL

Manitowoc 17, Notre Dame 0

MANITOWOC - Lizzy Stuebs and Jordan Reilly both drove in four runs to lead the Ships past the Tritons.

Karenna Sorenson, Maria Kraynek, Delaney Granger, Stuebs, Reilly, KT Moore and Tina Knox each had two hits for Manitowoc.

Stuebs pitched four innings and struck out eight to get the win.

Jaqueline Zacharias took the loss for Notre Dame.

Mishicot 13, Hilbert/Stockbridge 1

HILBERT - Mishicot built a 7-0 lead through four innings and added six runs in the sixth to defeat the Wolves and win the Big East Conference title.

Katelyn Callahan had two hits, including a home run, two RBI and three runs scored for Mishicot. Kailey Tulachka drove in five runs on three hits, including a home run. Kasey Brouchoud had three RBI on two hits with a home run while Ashlyn Bennin had two hits.

Lillian Sheets had two hits for Hilbert.

Bennin got the win for Mishicot, allowing one unearned run over six innings on six hits. She struck out six.

Anna Aldrete took the loss for Hilbert.

Manitowoc Lutheran 24, Howards Grove 1

HOWARDS GROVE - Sam Siehr hit two inside-the-park home runs and a single for eight RBIs to lead the Lancers to the Big East win.

Jenna Lischka was the standout on defense with four putouts, one assist and no errors.

Aubry Schleis was solid in the circle with six strikeouts and allowing just two walks and two hits.

Two Rivers 3, Chilton 1

TWO RIVERS - The Purple Raiders led 3-0 after four innings and held on for the win over the Tigers.

Mackenzie Graff was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Kallan Meyer hit a solo home run for Two Rivers, which improved to 10-2 in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference.

Kailey Pyles got the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk. She struck out eight.

Maddilyn Mueller was 2-for-3 and Emily Roehrig hit a home run for Chilton.

Brianna Ott took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk. She struck out six.

New Holstein 15, Roncalli 0

NEW HOLSTEIN - The Huskies scored early and often as they downed the Jets in Eastern Wisconsin Conference play.

The Huskies opened the scoring on a single by Hayli Kohlman and a groundout by Alyssa Schneider in the first inning.

Natalie Ziebell earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for New Holstein as she allowed just four hits in four innings, striking out five.

Gretchen Kapic took the loss for Roncalli.

Mckenzie Staudinger, Maddy Rathsack, Jenna Wall and Ellie Jagemann all had one hit to lead Roncalli.

New Holstein racked up 13 hits as Alyssa Woelfel, Courtney Schaefer, Kohlman and Ziebell each collected multiple hits for New Holstein.

BASEBALL

Chilton 6, Kiel 4

CHILTON - The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go ahead 5-4 and held on for the win.

Mitchell Schwobe was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Chilton. Ryan Pierquet added two hits and an RBI.

Alex Breckheimer pitched six innings to get the win. He allowed five hits, four runs (one earned) and struck out seven.

Grant Manz drove in two runs for Kiel.

Kohler/Sheboygan Christian 13, Hilbert 8

HILBERT - The Bombers rallied late to send the game into extra innings and then scored five times in the eighth to pull out the Big East Conference win.

Eric Zimmerman led the Kohler/Sheboygan Christian attack, going 3-for-5 with two RBI, while Aiden Case was 2-for-5 with three RBI. Sorin Drevline added three RBI.

Sam Bradley led the Hilbert offense, going 3-for-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Green Bay Southwest 1, Sheboygan South 1

GREEN BAY - The Redwings took the lead in the first half on a goal by Alayna Lloyd before Maddie Marchant evened things up in the second half for the Trojans.

Adycen Engels assisted on the Green Bay Southwest goal.

Mallory Kerhin had six saves for Green Bay Southwest. Lily Wamser had six saves for Sheboygan South.

St. Mary Catholic 1, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0

FOX CROSSING - Megan Roloff scored unassisted in the 21st minute and the Zephyrs made it stand as they downed the Resorters.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah had the upper hand for much of the night, outshooting St. Mary Catholic 8-3 as Greta Norville made eight saves in net for the Zephyrs. Kaitlyn Kesler had two saves for Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

The win moved St. Mary Catholic to 4-2 in the Big East Conference and 7-3-1 overall.

“We created some nice chances in the first half that didn’t get finished,” Zephyrs coach Gary Kruger said. “Audrey Norville and Lily Griffith did a great job of shutting down their two top scorers to preserve the win. Greta Norville was steady in the goal.”

BOYS TENNIS

Howards Grove 4, Roncalli 3

Nathan Cole R def. Lucas Sorenson 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Charles Carey R def. Drew Loomis 7-6 (4), 6-3; Brock Roehrborn HG def. Austin Specht 7-5, 7-6 (4); Thaqif Radzal HG won by default.

Matthew Isselmann/Ian Lusk R def. Carter Maranell/Nate Rosenthal 6-4, 6-1; Ben Lombardo/Charles Marten HG def. Owen Czekala/Matthew Ehmke Zimmer 6-4, 6-3; Elijah Horn/Nick Eirich HG def. Calen Baumann/Remington Raffaelli 6-0, 6-0.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

