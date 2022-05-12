ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

NWS: Wind speeds up to 100 mph caused damage in southeastern South Dakota

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Most of the damage across southeastern South Dakota was caused by heavy winds, according to the National Weather Service.

It'll take at least a day for the NWS to compile the exact amount of damage suffered across the region and another few days to figure out if the high winds were a derecho-like weather event, Philip Schumacher, a forecaster, said.

"(The damage) was pretty wide-spread," he said, adding that they had received reports of downed trees, roofs blown off of buildings, out-buildings being destroyed and multiple semi-trucks tipped over from across Yankton, McCook, Brookings, Minnehaha and Bon Homme Counties.

Storm updates: Travel not advised in Sioux Falls after straight-lined winds moved through area

Multiple folks were out cleaning up from damage between the storms in Sioux Falls and the surrounding region on Thursday evening.

In Brookings County, the hospital had an influx of patients during the storm and a roof was blown off a church, according to the emergency manager.

While a tornado was reported in Castlewood by the Aberdeen NWS, there were a few false tornado reports in southern South Dakota. Schumacher explained that the dust that came in with the storm looked like it was swirling in some cases and people might have mistaken it for a tornado.

Wind speeds over 100 mph in some places

Tripp experienced a straight line wind speed over 100 mph, Schumacher said.

Storm coverage: Emergency managers swarming to assess storm damage in multiple South Dakota counties

A 107-mph wind gust was clocked in town, according to the NWS.

Other high wind gusts include Madison (97 mph) and Huron (90 mph), according to the NWS. Three miles south of Sioux Falls a 78 mph wind gust was clocked.

Too early to tell if winds were derecho-like

Schumacher said it would take a few days to compile the data that the storm produced derecho-like winds.

The next steps are to create a chain of reports from Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota to see what kind of patterns were experienced during the severe weather, Schumacher said.

Thursday broke temperature record

Before the storms started Thursday, it had been hot and humid.

The heat broke an over-100 year record, according to the NWS. The high recorded Thursday was 93.

The previous record was 93, set in 1907, according to the NWS.

More: More than 25,000 without power in southeastern South Dakota after straight-lined winds

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96 . Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: NWS: Wind speeds up to 100 mph caused damage in southeastern South Dakota

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

