How to watch Duke vs. FSU softball on TV, live stream in 2022 ACC Tournament semifinal

The Duke and Florida State softball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 ACC Softball Tournament semifinals on Friday, May 13.

The game was scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET, but the start has been delayed by rain . The ACC announced a new scheduled start time of 4:40 p.m. ET.

No. 2 seed Duke comes into the matchup 41-7 overall. On Thursday, Duke defeated Georgia Tech 9-6 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 3-seeded Florida State enters the contest 50-5 overall. Most recently, FSU beat Virginia 5-3 on Thursday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

ACC Tournament: How to watch Florida State vs. Duke softball on TV, live stream

Game time: 4:40 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV channel: ACC Network

ACCN broadcasters are scheduled to be Pam Ward (play-by-play), Jenny Dalton-Hill (analyst), and Jalyn Johnson (reporter).

On DirecTV, ACCN is channel 612. On Dish, ACCN is channel 402.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Marissa Young is the Duke softball head coach. Lonni Alameda is the Florida State softball head coach.

