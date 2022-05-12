ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Duke vs. FSU softball on TV, live stream in 2022 ACC Tournament semifinal

By Erik Hall, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

The Duke and Florida State softball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 ACC Softball Tournament semifinals on Friday, May 13.

The game was scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET, but the start has been delayed by rain . The ACC announced a new scheduled start time of 4:40 p.m. ET.

No. 2 seed Duke comes into the matchup 41-7 overall. On Thursday, Duke defeated Georgia Tech 9-6 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 3-seeded Florida State enters the contest 50-5 overall. Most recently, FSU beat Virginia 5-3 on Thursday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Game time: 4:40 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV channel: ACC Network

ACCN broadcasters are scheduled to be Pam Ward (play-by-play), Jenny Dalton-Hill (analyst), and Jalyn Johnson (reporter).

On DirecTV, ACCN is channel 612. On Dish, ACCN is channel 402.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Here's more Duke, Florida State softball news:

Marissa Young is the Duke softball head coach. Lonni Alameda is the Florida State softball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

seminoles.com

Softball Advanced To ACC Championship

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – No. 3 Florida State (51-5) is headed to the ACC Championship game after an 8-6 win over No. 12 Duke (41-8). The Seminoles had an offensive explosion in the top of the second inning, scoring five runs on four hits. Jahni Kerr led off with a walk and two batters later, Chloe Culp gave FSU a 2-0 lead with her second home run of the season. Josie Muffley then singled on a bunt and came around to score on a Kaley Mudge double down the left-field line. Kalei Harding capped off the inning with her 14th home run of the season over the scoreboard in left field.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida State-Miami (Fla.) baseball game Friday postponed to Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State at Miami (Fla.) college baseball game scheduled for Friday night at Howser Stadium was postponed. The first game of an Atlantic Coast Conference three-series between the rival programs was postponed due to inclement weather in the Tallahassee area Friday. Florida State Athletics says...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Gutsy Blazers Win South Region #2 in Thrilling Fashion with a Diving Catch from Morgan Hill

TAMPA. FLA. (VSTATEBLAZERS.COM) — In a complete "team effort" and behind outstanding defensive performances by both teams, the No. 12-ranked Valdosta State softball team made the final defensive stop as sophomore Morgan Hill made a dead spring, diving catch in right field to rob Tampa's Mariah Galhouse to win the NCAA South Region #2 title, 2-0 Saturday afternoon in the bottom of the seventh for the winning play. After winning 5-4 on Friday versus Tampa, the Spartans battled back for a 3-2 victory in the opener on Saturday, forcing the "if necessary" game. VSU moved to 37-12 on the year, while Tampa ended its season with a 37-12 record.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes adds four coaches to football staff

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes BOE approved the addition of four coaches to the Viking football staff. Upon the approval of Lowndes Board of Education, Superintendent Wes Taylor and Head Viking Football Coach Zach Grage are pleased to announce the following additions to the Viking Football Coaching Staff. Shawn...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WFLA

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Clay County woman wins million dollar Florida lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous unrelated story. Natisha Howard, 37, of Middleburg, has claimed a one-million dollar prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
allongeorgia.com

Blackshear Man Sets New Georgia Record with Redbreast Sunfish Caught on Satilla River

The top spots continue to fall as Georgia waters keep yielding record fish!. Four new state records have been caught since December. The latest state record fish, and pending world record tie, is a redbreast sunfish caught by Lester Roberts of Blackshear. His catch, caught on May 7 on the Satilla River near Folkston, weighed 1 lb, 12 oz and was 11 3/8 inches long, and replaces the 1998 record (1 lb, 11 oz), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
GEORGIA STATE
