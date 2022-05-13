ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: King George FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: central King George. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 138 AM EDT, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that Kings Highway was closed between Stanley Road and Comorn Road due to flooding at Grover Drive. - Some locations that will experience flooding include King George - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with local gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Love THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LOVE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ENVIRONMENT
County
New Hanover County, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Anderson County through 145 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elkhart, or 8 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palestine and Elkhart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forrest, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Forrest and southeastern Lamar Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mclaurin to near Lumberton. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lumberton, Mclaurin, Brooklyn, Maxie and Rock Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FORREST COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Love THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LOVE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Flood#Inland New Hanover
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Perry, southwestern Faulkner, central Saline and central Pulaski Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wye Mountain, or 11 miles southeast of Perryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... Sherwood West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Downtown Little Rock Perryville... North Little Rock Airport Southwest Little Rock... Haskell Shannon Hills... Mayflower Argenta... Otter Creek Little Italy... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Lakewood This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 162. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 12. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...UPSHUR AND WESTERN GREGG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Mobile and southern Baldwin Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1110 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Stapleton to 3 miles northwest of Tillmans Corner. Movement was south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Foley, Theodore, Orange Beach, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Dauphin Island, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Elberta and I10 And I65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Mineral, southern Lake, southwestern Missoula and north central Ravalli Counties through 1045 PM MDT/945 PM PDT/ At 1013 PM MDT/913 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alberton to 9 miles west of Stevensville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Alberton, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, Florence, East Missoula, Frenchtown, Evaro, Ninemile, Huson and Cyr. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 68 and 111. Highway 93 between mile markers 0 and 9. Highway 93 S between mile markers 67 and 94. Highway 200 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western George, Perry, southwestern Wayne, Greene and Stone Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Ovett to near Mcneil. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Richton, Leakesville, Perkinston, McHenry, Beaumont, New Augusta and McLain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Perry County in central Arkansas Southwestern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Central Saline County in central Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Italy, or 11 miles west of Maumelle, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Haskell... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Argenta Traskwood... Otter Creek Ironton... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 141 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes, southwestern Harrison, Hancock and southern Pearl River Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abita Springs to 8 miles northeast of Kiln. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Covington, Waveland, Diamondhead, East New Orleans, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Lake Catherine, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Bush and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 246 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 12 between mile markers 62 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 510 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS AND CAMP COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles southeast of Winnsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Numerous trees and tree limbs were reported downed across Franklin County with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Lone Star, Rosewood, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Midway, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Holly Springs, Monticello, Harvard, Lafayette, Cypress, Center Point and Bettie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS AND CAMP COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles southeast of Winnsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Numerous trees and tree limbs were reported downed across Franklin County with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Lone Star, Rosewood, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Midway, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Holly Springs, Monticello, Harvard, Lafayette, Cypress, Center Point and Bettie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes, southwestern Harrison, Hancock and southern Pearl River Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abita Springs to 8 miles northeast of Kiln. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Covington, Waveland, Diamondhead, East New Orleans, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Lake Catherine, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Bush and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 246 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 12 between mile markers 62 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 510 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA

