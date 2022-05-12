ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County, surrounding area high school state playoffs scoreboard

By David Kehrli, Times-News
 3 days ago

Several high school teams from Alamance County and the surrounding area competed in state playoff matchups, in both the NCHSAA and NCISAA, Thursday night.

Here's a look at the results from those games:

NCHSAA baseball second round

Class 3-A West

East Lincoln 7, Eastern Guilford 3

Class 1-A West

Eastern Randolph 10, Bradford Prep 0

NCISAA baseball second round

Class 2-A West

The Burlington School 11, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill 0 (5 inn.)

NCHSAA softball second round

Class 4-A East

Hope Mills Gray's Creek 13, Southern Alamance 4

Class 3-A East

Western Alamance 2, Scotland 1

Eastern Alamance 1, West Johnston 0 (8 inn.)

Class 1-A East

East Columbus 11, Clover Garden 3

Class 1-A West

Union Academy 9, Eastern Randolph 7

NCISAA girls' soccer second round

Class 2-A West

Burlington Christian Academy 3, Westchester Country Day School 1

NCISAA boys' tennis second round

Division III

Burlington Christian Academy 5, Thales Academy of Apex 0

David Kehrli is a sports reporter at the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network.

