Alamance County, surrounding area high school state playoffs scoreboard

Several high school teams from Alamance County and the surrounding area competed in state playoff matchups, in both the NCHSAA and NCISAA, Thursday night.

Here's a look at the results from those games:

NCHSAA baseball second round

Class 3-A West

East Lincoln 7, Eastern Guilford 3

Class 1-A West

Eastern Randolph 10, Bradford Prep 0

NCISAA baseball second round

Class 2-A West

The Burlington School 11, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill 0 (5 inn.)

NCHSAA softball second round

Class 4-A East

Hope Mills Gray's Creek 13, Southern Alamance 4

Class 3-A East

Western Alamance 2, Scotland 1

Eastern Alamance 1, West Johnston 0 (8 inn.)

Class 1-A East

East Columbus 11, Clover Garden 3

Class 1-A West

Union Academy 9, Eastern Randolph 7

NCISAA girls' soccer second round

Class 2-A West

Burlington Christian Academy 3, Westchester Country Day School 1

NCISAA boys' tennis second round

Division III

Burlington Christian Academy 5, Thales Academy of Apex 0

