Alamance County, surrounding area high school state playoffs scoreboard
Several high school teams from Alamance County and the surrounding area competed in state playoff matchups, in both the NCHSAA and NCISAA, Thursday night.
Here's a look at the results from those games:
NCHSAA baseball second round
Class 3-A West
East Lincoln 7, Eastern Guilford 3
Class 1-A West
Eastern Randolph 10, Bradford Prep 0
NCISAA baseball second round
Class 2-A West
The Burlington School 11, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill 0 (5 inn.)
NCHSAA softball second round
Class 4-A East
Hope Mills Gray's Creek 13, Southern Alamance 4
Class 3-A East
Western Alamance 2, Scotland 1
Eastern Alamance 1, West Johnston 0 (8 inn.)
Class 1-A East
East Columbus 11, Clover Garden 3
Class 1-A West
Union Academy 9, Eastern Randolph 7
NCISAA girls' soccer second round
Class 2-A West
Burlington Christian Academy 3, Westchester Country Day School 1
NCISAA boys' tennis second round
Division III
Burlington Christian Academy 5, Thales Academy of Apex 0
