The Donation is the Largest Single Gift in the History of the College. Otis College of Art and Design (“Otis College”), a nonprofit 501(c)3 institution that prepares students in the art and design capital of Los Angeles for a dynamic future in the creative economy, is honored to receive a significant donation from KORA Organics CEO Miranda Kerr and Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel through the Spiegel Family Fund. The donation will allow for the repayment of the outstanding student debt of students in the graduating Class of 2022. This is the largest single gift in the history of Otis College and will reduce student debt for emerging artists and designers and their families.

