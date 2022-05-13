ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

GOP supporting law requiring proof of citizenship to vote

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tljRZ_0fcVKPLy00

PHOENIX — The Republican Party wants a “seat at the table” to support a controversial new law that requires proof of citizenship to vote for president.

Legal papers filed Thursday in federal court contend Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Mark Brnovich may not be as interested in defending the legislation signed earlier this year by Gov. Doug Ducey as local, state and federal Republican parties. Attorney Kory Langhofer said they may be more interested in settling the case — or might even lose — without the participation of the GOP.

Potentially more significant, Langhofer said if the challengers win it “could confuse voters and undermine confidence in the electoral process.” And that, he said, could make it less likely Republicans will come out and vote.

At issue is what kind of identification is needed to register to vote.

A 2004 voter-approved law requires proof of citizenship.

But the National Voter Registration Act directed the federal Election Assistance Commission to create its own voter registration form. It only requires applicants avow, under penalty of perjury, that they are citizens.

Only thing is, anyone using this form is allowed to vote only in federal races, meaning president and members of Congress.

Arizona tried once before to enforce a proof-of-citizenship requirement for those using the federal form, only to be slapped down by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 2013 ruling. The justices said Arizona is free to demand proof of citizenship from those wanting to vote in state and local elections.

All that went pretty much unchallenged until the 2020 election when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes. And that is close to the number of people who voted using the federal form.

The result was Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, sponsoring House Bill 2492.

He conceded the Supreme Court ruling is binding on congressional races. But Hoffman contends the justices never addressed the presidential race. And that, he said, leaves Arizona free to impose a citizenship-proof requirement for those who use the federal form and want to cast a ballot in 2024 and beyond for president.

The Republicans in the House and Senate, along with Ducey, went along despite legislative attorneys advising them that it would provoke a lawsuit. In fact, Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, said he was looking forward to going to court, calling it “a fight worth having.”

It came days later as two separate lawsuits were filed in federal court, with Hobbs and Brnovich tasked with defending the statute. But Langhofer said there’s a problem with that.

“Defendants have no interest in the election of particular candidates or the mobilization of particular voters, or the costs associated with either,” he said, as opposed to the interest of the Republican Party and its branches.

In fact, Langhofer said, state officials are acting on behalf of all Arizona citizens and have to consider various interests that might differ from those of the GOP. He said these include the costs of defending the law and the desire of state officials to remain politically popular to “social and political divisiveness of the election issue.”

“All these interests make defendants less likely to make the same arguments, less likely to exhaust all appellate options, and more likely to settle,” Langhofer said, on terms that may not be to the liking — or the benefit — of the Republican Party.

He said the party’s interests are not only ensuring that GOP registrants have an opportunity to vote but also advancing the overall prospects of Republicans to get elected.

Langhofer told judges in both cases Republicans need to be able to mount their own defense. He said their interests would suffer if the government officials lost the case or even agreed to a settlement.

“An adverse decision ... would change the entire election landscape” for party officials and volunteers, Langhofer said, including altering what they would have to do to prepare for upcoming elections. And he said Republicans have an interest in preventing federal judges from voiding what he said is a “valid law that increases voter confidence and promotes election integrity.”

“This court should not consider whether to change Arizona’s election rules without giving one of the two major political parties a seat at the table,” Langhofer wrote.

In filing suit, Daniel Arellano, one of the attorneys Mi Familia Vota, said the legal issues go beyond the 2013 Supreme Court ruling. He said the state entered into a consent decree in 2018 where it agreed to protect the rights of certain individuals who use that federal voter registration form to sign up and to cast ballots for all federal elections.

Arellano also contends the measure was enacted based on unproven claims by GOP lawmakers that people not in this country legally are affecting election results. He cited comments by Hoffman who said the bill is needed because Arizona “cannot allow potentially tens of thousands of noncitizens to vote in our elections.”

“This unsupported fear-mongering is plainly insufficient to justify the proof of citizenship restriction’s widespread burdens,” Arellano wrote.

In a separate lawsuit, attorney James Barton outlined his own arguments.

“No other states in the nation has abridged the fundamental right to vote for eligible voters in such a manner,” wrote Barton. He represents Living United for Change in Arizona, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Arizona Students’ Association, and ADRC Action, which is the sponsor of a proposed ballot measure to reverse restrictions on voting already enacted by the Republican-controlled legislature and signed by the governor.

The legal issues could go beyond just those who are using the federal form.

Arellano pointed out Arizona did not require proof of citizenship to get a driver’s license until 1996.

And he noted the Motor Vehicle Division told Capitol Media Services there are at least 192,000 Arizonans who have one of these pre-1996 licenses who have not reregistered or provided proof of citizenship yet have, until now, been entitled to vote in all elections but could now find themselves having to produce such proof.

Both Ducey and Hoffman contend, however, that nothing in HB 2492 disturbs the ability of those individuals to continue vote in all elections.

Arellano also said the new law requires county recorders to forward to the attorney general the names of people who are suspected of trying to register without being citizens. But he said that referral for prosecution can be based solely on the inability of the recorder to locate these names in certain specific databases.

“Such inability could result from something as simple as a typographical error,” he said. “And fear of wrongful investigation may chill otherwise eligible voters from seeking to register to voter or exercising the franchise.”

Comments / 12

mememememe
2d ago

Should it be any other way? The law is the law right? Sorry that Republicans tend to follow the law and Democrats break it, what should that tell you?

Reply
15
Joe Pease
1d ago

as they should every American citizen should want this doesn't matter what side you are on. it's a privilege to vote and it was made for the American citizens if you have a felony and can't vote because you did something illegal then why yhe he'll should Illigal Immigrants get to vote?

Reply
4
Related
kawc.org

GOP Wants to Join Defense of Controversial Arizona Law

PHOENIX -- The Republican Party wants a "seat at the table'' to support a controversial new law that requires proof of citizenship to vote for president. Legal papers filed Thursday in federal court contend that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Mark Brnovich may not be as interested in defending the legislation signed earlier this year by Gov. Doug Ducey as local, state and federal Republican parties. Attorney Kory Langhofer said that they may be more interested in settling the case -- or might even lose -- without the participation of the GOP.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

How independent voters can vote in Arizona's Aug. 2 primary election

Arizona's primary elections are coming up on Aug. 2, and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is reminding those registered as independent that they can participate. “Independents can vote in the primary, but they have to take an extra step. They have to choose either Republican or Democratic primary,” said Richer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
pinonpost.com

Dem candidate bribed not to run by Democrat state treasurer: report

The Democrats’ primary for state treasurer has gotten nasty, with term-limited current State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg spending thousands on a PAC called Better Government Supporting Integrity, ripping Democrat candidate Laura Montoya. Montoya is running against Eichenberg’s “hand-picked” candidate, Heather Benavidez, who serves as his chief of staff.
ELECTIONS
KTAR.com

Candidate Marco Lopez calls Gov. Ducey’s plan to bus migrants to DC ‘failed leadership’

PHOENIX – Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Marco Lopez dismissed Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C., as “a big distraction.”. “I think it’s an example of failed leadership and another tactic, just like [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott, looking to draw attention and not really focused on solving the real broader issue of immigration,” the former Nogales mayor and federal border security official told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hoffman
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Federal Judges#Federal Elections#Voter Registration#Gop#The Republican Party#State#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court
KTAR.com

Arizona begins busing migrants from Yuma to Washington, DC

PHOENIX — Arizona has started transporting migrants seeking asylum from Yuma to Washington, D.C., a spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey confirmed Friday. Two buses with a combined 60 migrants left the Arizona border town for the nation’s capital on Thursday, according to the spokesman. The migrants going on...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Experts: Arizona executioners took too long to insert IV

The first execution in Arizona in nearly eight years was carried out more smoothly than the state’s last use of the death penalty, when a condemned prisoner who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination gasped for air hundreds of times over nearly two hours. The lethal-injection death...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
azbigmedia.com

Maricopa County in No. 1 destination for climate change moves

HireAHelper recently released the findings from a new study examining how many Americans have moved due to climate change and Maricopa County ranked first among U.S. counties receiving the most climate change moves since 2010. According to the study, “Maricopa County is the destination for 2% of all climate change moves, with Los Angeles County in California being a close second, representing 1.9% of all climate change-based moves.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Arizona passes law cracking down on catalytic converter theft

(The Center Square) – Arizona enacted a law that lawmakers hope will crack down on catalytic converter theft. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2652 into law. The law adds many provisions to Arizona law aimed at helping law enforcement track these stolen catalytic converters sold on the black market.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Appellate court rules against mine company's Arizona project

TUCSON — An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling overturning a federal agency’s approval of Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals' plan for a new open-pit copper mine in southeastern Arizona. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thursday that the U.S. Forest Service’s approval of a permit...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy