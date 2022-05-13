ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers visiting Vikings to kick off 2022 regular season

news8000.com
 3 days ago

The NFL 2022 schedule is officially out, and the Packers will kick...

www.news8000.com

Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Punt Returner Options for Vikings in 2022

One position of the Minnesota Vikings team that would seem up for grabs is the punt returner. There are a few punt returner options for the Vikings in 2022, but there isn’t an obvious standout candidate. Back in 2020, special teams were a nightmare for the Minnesota Vikings. Under...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Have a Very Unique Opportunity

After QB, corner is perhaps the most important position in the NFL. It’s thus notable when a high-end player becomes available. A few days ago, we learned that the Vikings find themselves in a unique situation since James Bradberry was cut by the Giants. Currently, the Vikings don’t have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Brett Hundley trying out for Vikings

Rookie minicamps usually feature some non-rookies trying out for teams and there’s a familiar quarterback going through this weekend’s practices in Minnesota. Brett Hundley is trying out for the Vikings at their minicamp. He spent time with the Colts during the 2021 season and last appeared in a regular season game with the Cardinals in 2019.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings' Toughest Game of 2022

The Minnesota Vikings schedule is officially out. The recently released 2022 schedule has several games of significant intrigue, including a trip to London to play the Saints in Week 4 and a Thanksgiving game against the Patriots. However, one game stands out as particularly challenging compared to the rest of the schedule.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Full 2022 Vikings Schedule with Times and Dates

The Minnesota Vikings announced the 2022 schedule on Thursday after a week and a half of teasers from the NFL. Notably, the Vikings start at home versus the Green Bay Packers and end on the road at the Chicago Bears. It will be the first time in 51 years that the Vikings finished the regular season at Soldier Field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Grades

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, the time has come for grades and reactions. We've compiled the opinions of several experts on how the Minnesota Vikings performed in this year's draft, which kicked off with a trade with the Detroit Lions. This was Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

