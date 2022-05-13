Packers visiting Vikings to kick off 2022 regular season

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
Every so often, I like to offer up a rumor roundup. Doing so allows readers to get a quick view of many of the ideas circulating in Vikings Land. Some of the content comes from Purple PTSD, though we certainly don’t constrain things to just our borders. Take a peak at some of the most pertinent Vikings rumors swirling around the internet.
Most NFL teams prefer a bye week after an international game, allowing time for rest, recharge, and strategy before resuming play in the United States. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings are not one of them. The Vikings travel to London in Week 4 for a date with New Orleans Saints, a...
One position of the Minnesota Vikings team that would seem up for grabs is the punt returner. There are a few punt returner options for the Vikings in 2022, but there isn’t an obvious standout candidate. Back in 2020, special teams were a nightmare for the Minnesota Vikings. Under...
There was at least one member of the Minnesota Vikings’ organization who got what they wanted on draft night. Heading into the draft, Vikings wide receiver coach, Keenan McCardell, was “pounding the table” to improve the Vikings wide receivers room, and for them to draft Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor.
After QB, corner is perhaps the most important position in the NFL. It’s thus notable when a high-end player becomes available. A few days ago, we learned that the Vikings find themselves in a unique situation since James Bradberry was cut by the Giants. Currently, the Vikings don’t have...
Rookie minicamps usually feature some non-rookies trying out for teams and there’s a familiar quarterback going through this weekend’s practices in Minnesota. Brett Hundley is trying out for the Vikings at their minicamp. He spent time with the Colts during the 2021 season and last appeared in a regular season game with the Cardinals in 2019.
The Minnesota Vikings schedule is officially out. The recently released 2022 schedule has several games of significant intrigue, including a trip to London to play the Saints in Week 4 and a Thanksgiving game against the Patriots. However, one game stands out as particularly challenging compared to the rest of the schedule.
The Minnesota Vikings announced the 2022 schedule on Thursday after a week and a half of teasers from the NFL. Notably, the Vikings start at home versus the Green Bay Packers and end on the road at the Chicago Bears. It will be the first time in 51 years that the Vikings finished the regular season at Soldier Field.
With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, the time has come for grades and reactions. We've compiled the opinions of several experts on how the Minnesota Vikings performed in this year's draft, which kicked off with a trade with the Detroit Lions. This was Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft as...
Comments / 0