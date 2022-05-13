Man arrested in connection to Taylorsville shooting

A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a Taylorsville shooting that left two men injured.

Police responded Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to the Atherton Park Apartments, located at 4545 S. Atherton Drive on reports that shots had been fired.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that a group of men were outside the apartments when another man showed up, and several people exchanged gunfire," Taylorsville Police said. "Two men in the group chased the other man, firing bullets at him."

As a result of the shooting, two men were injured and taken to the hospital. Both of the men were shot in the legs, police told FOX 13 News.

Francisco Estrada, 20, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and police say additional suspects have been identified in the case.

If you have any information, call Detective Barrett at 801-963-5400.