The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. No team scored more points at Saturday’s CIF-SS Track & Field Finals than Wilson, whose boys and girls program combined to post 106 points in the Division 1 competitions. The Bruins’ boys’ team wasn’t able to defend its championship from 2021, but did bring home a silver plaque after putting up 49 points, second only to Upland’s 68. The Wilson girls scored 57 points, third-best in Division 1.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO