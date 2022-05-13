ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAMS doctor explains how to navigate baby formula shortage

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A doctor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock suggests alternatives if people are having a hard time finding baby formula due to the nationwide shortage.

Dr. Steve Schexnayder says in a short-term pinch, people can use store-bought milk for a few days to a week.

Schexnayder advises against using homemade recipes found online. He also says to avoid watering down the formula to stretch it out.

Pediatricians warn of homemade baby formula dangers amid shortages

“In diluting formula, and trying to stretch it by adding additional water, you can dilute it, and so the salts in the formula are dilute. And, the baby, particularly young infants can get too much water and it can actually cause seizures,” Schexnayder said.

Dr. Schexnayder recommends Arkansas’ Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program and says it wasn’t affected by the shortage.

Mom and son graduate from University of Arkansas together

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Barragan family had double to celebrate at the University of Arkansas’ graduation weekend. Mom, Ana Bolena Barragan, and son, Fernando Barragan, graduated together with degrees in education on Saturday. The duo said it was the best feeling to be able to share this achievement with one another. “Seeing my son […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
