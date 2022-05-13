ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies bringing millions of dollars to Memphis economy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a normal Sunday, about 19,000...

Blues Hog and Gateway Drums win “Memphis in May” World Championship and the hardware wars for backyard BBQ supremacy

Acclaimed Pitmaster Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal of WGN Radio after recent victories at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas and just before the Grand Championship WIN at Memphis in May. Tim shares the success of his hot and fast cooking style and the Gateway Drum Smokers he designed and patented. Hear as Tim talks about going head to head against contemporaries and competitors in the retail space and the satisfaction of winning the challenges on taste, but also the support of stores nationwide like Ace Hardware and many more. Tim fills us in on excitement around the brand and being able to bring that championship level product and results to BBQ fans and families everywhere with the Gateway Drum Smokers. Look for Tim Scheer with team Shake N Bake and Blues Hog taking the titles at Memphis in May during National BBQ Month and for more information on the drums, features, accessories and locations, check out https://www.gatewaydrumsmokers.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis native Rachel Heck signs Nike’s first golf NIL deal

STANFORD, Calif. (WREG) — Memphis native Rachel Heck has signed an NIL deal with Nike as the company’s first golf NIL athlete. The Stanford star already has deals with Beats by Dre and Ping. The former St. Agnes Academy standout won the NCAA Championship as a freshman last year and is ranked No. 3 in […]
STANFORD, CA
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
These Metro Areas are Sending the Most People to Memphis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Memphis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MEMPHIS, TN
LEGACY: ‘Coach’ Adams made being physical a way of life

“Coach” Herman Adams was one of the most competitive athletes in the history of Booker T. Washington High School. A little-known fact of his proficiency in sports is that Adams was on the 1977 Master’s Olympic Competition relay team that won first place for the United States in Gothenburg, Sweden.
MEMPHIS, TN
Severe Weather Expected to Impact Mid-South

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for all of the KWAM listening area. The Senatobia area is bracing for a significant storm cell that’s producing half-inch diameter hail. Expect gusty winds to cause minor damage.
MEMPHIS, TN
WCBCC Grand Champions decided

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Again Pit Masters and teams form around the world came to Liberty Park this week for their chance to win more than $140,000 in prize money, awards and world-wide recognition. The award ceremony for the grand champion, ribs, whole hog and shoulder began at 6:30 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
Father of nine earns dream-deferred degree with inspiration in mind

Charles Muhammad, 50, graduated from LeMoyne-Owen College last Saturday (May 7), earning his bachelor’s degree in Social Work 32 years after leaving high school. “That was one of my proudest moments,” said Muhammad. “As the father of nine children, I have worked very hard to make sure they...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis in May announces winners of BBQ Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grand champions of the 2022 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been announced as the festival comes to a close. The four-day festival featured top pit masters and those who love some good barbecue. Memphis in May says more than 200 teams from four countries and 24 states […]
MEMPHIS, TN

