Grizzlies bringing millions of dollars to Memphis economy

Acclaimed Pitmaster Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal of WGN Radio after recent victories at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas and just before the Grand Championship WIN at Memphis in May. Tim shares the success of his hot and fast cooking style and the Gateway Drum Smokers he designed and patented. Hear as Tim talks about going head to head against contemporaries and competitors in the retail space and the satisfaction of winning the challenges on taste, but also the support of stores nationwide like Ace Hardware and many more. Tim fills us in on excitement around the brand and being able to bring that championship level product and results to BBQ fans and families everywhere with the Gateway Drum Smokers. Look for Tim Scheer with team Shake N Bake and Blues Hog taking the titles at Memphis in May during National BBQ Month and for more information on the drums, features, accessories and locations, check out https://www.gatewaydrumsmokers.com.
STANFORD, Calif. (WREG) — Memphis native Rachel Heck has signed an NIL deal with Nike as the company’s first golf NIL athlete. The Stanford star already has deals with Beats by Dre and Ping. The former St. Agnes Academy standout won the NCAA Championship as a freshman last year and is ranked No. 3 in […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 set out to find the best local tamales in Memphis and the Mid-South. Two business names kept popping up, Hattie’s and Pop’s Tamales. Pop’s is located at 2467 Park Ave. See Hattie’s locations list here. The owners both learned at the...
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Memphis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
“Coach” Herman Adams was one of the most competitive athletes in the history of Booker T. Washington High School. A little-known fact of his proficiency in sports is that Adams was on the 1977 Master’s Olympic Competition relay team that won first place for the United States in Gothenburg, Sweden.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic Falls Building in downtown Memphis, first built in 1902 for cotton merchants along the Mississippi River, was purchased for $10 million by an entity related to a New York-based luxury hotel developer Wednesday, according to a deed on the Shelby County Register of Deed's website.
If I were you, I wouldn't change any summer plans because of this. But, you deserve to know that there's a "time traveler" who is now predicting a massive Midwest earthquake this July. The prediction cleary points to the New Madrid Fault located in southeast Missouri along the Mississippi River about midway between St Louis and Memphis.
When Dr. André Churchwell, BS’75, was a biomedical engineering student at Vanderbilt, his daily commute from East Nashville was emblematic of the obstacles he faced growing up in a segregated neighborhood and in a city that just a few years earlier had been at the center of the civil rights struggle.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for all of the KWAM listening area. The Senatobia area is bracing for a significant storm cell that’s producing half-inch diameter hail. Expect gusty winds to cause minor damage.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Again Pit Masters and teams form around the world came to Liberty Park this week for their chance to win more than $140,000 in prize money, awards and world-wide recognition. The award ceremony for the grand champion, ribs, whole hog and shoulder began at 6:30 p.m....
Tennessee's pursuit of elite prospects on the recruiting trail has only amplified over the past few months. Now, another elite prospect has set an official visit to Tennessee. Clearwater International Academy (Fla.) offensive tackle Lucas Simmons, who has a case to be the top offensive ...
Tonight after the storms move out early in the night a few scattered showers will continue into Monday morning. Cooler and drier air is moving in behind the cold front that brought the stormy conditions with lows into the mid-60s. Monday starts cloudy with showers lingering south of I-40. Sunshine...
Charles Muhammad, 50, graduated from LeMoyne-Owen College last Saturday (May 7), earning his bachelor’s degree in Social Work 32 years after leaving high school. “That was one of my proudest moments,” said Muhammad. “As the father of nine children, I have worked very hard to make sure they...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grand champions of the 2022 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been announced as the festival comes to a close. The four-day festival featured top pit masters and those who love some good barbecue. Memphis in May says more than 200 teams from four countries and 24 states […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Last Tuesday, longtime DJ for WDIA and a man who was both described as a staple and a champion to the Memphis community, Bobby O'Jay passed away at the age of 68. On Saturday, World Overcomers Church joined O'Jay's wife and six children in mourning the loss while honoring his memory.
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — It isn't summer quite yet, but it sure feels like it. As temperatures are on the rise, some residents in West Memphis are finding it hard to stay cool. “These temperatures are skyrocketing. We’re seeing the 90’s,” said Good Neighbor Center Board President Tawana Bailey.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time once again to check your tickets. Tennessee Lottery officials said someone in Memphis – as well as someone in Murfreesboro – each won $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The Memphis player won the $50,000 from the Double Play. The Double...
Comments / 3