Grizzlies bringing millions of dollars to Memphis economy

Acclaimed Pitmaster Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal of WGN Radio after recent victories at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas and just before the Grand Championship WIN at Memphis in May. Tim shares the success of his hot and fast cooking style and the Gateway Drum Smokers he designed and patented. Hear as Tim talks about going head to head against contemporaries and competitors in the retail space and the satisfaction of winning the challenges on taste, but also the support of stores nationwide like Ace Hardware and many more. Tim fills us in on excitement around the brand and being able to bring that championship level product and results to BBQ fans and families everywhere with the Gateway Drum Smokers. Look for Tim Scheer with team Shake N Bake and Blues Hog taking the titles at Memphis in May during National BBQ Month and for more information on the drums, features, accessories and locations, check out https://www.gatewaydrumsmokers.com.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO