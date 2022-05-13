Mississippi Lottery Draw May 12th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5

If this first part of the year’s tourism taxes is any indication, Cleveland should be in for a good summer, said Visit Cleveland Mississippi Tourism Director Sean Johnson. “Currently, we’re seeing a 14% increase in tourism tax revenues over last year, and an over 30% jump over pre-pandemic numbers. So, all of this bodes really well for us going into the summer. Other data also points to growth: our website traffic is up considerably over last year and reports from Smith Travel Research, a travel research firm we partner with, shows that demand for hotel rooms in Cleveland has lately been historically high.”

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO