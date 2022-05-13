ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Lottery Draw May 12th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the winning numbers for tonight’s...

www.wxxv25.com

breezynews.com

AAA: Gas Prices In Mississippi Now Averaging Almost $4.05

Mississippi has seen a four-cent increase in its average gas price statewide since Friday with each day bringing a new all-time high. AAA says it was just under $4.05 on Saturday. But locally, we’re seeing higher prices. The auto club says gas in Attala County is averaging $4.11 and in Leake County it’s above $4.07. Neshoba County’s average price is $4.05.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi revises eviction law that judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors notice spike in water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson City Councilman said the city needs to look into complaints from one community over water bills that some said are spiking, despite the installation of new water meters. Neighbors who live in the 3800 block of Camilla Drive are complaining over what they said is a jump in their […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Shopping Center in Starkville is estimated to open in September

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Get ready to shop until you drop. A new shopping center is under construction on Highway 12 in Starkville. If you’ve been driving through Starkville, you have probably noticed the construction on Highway 12. “It’s called triangle crossing and we refer to it as...
STARKVILLE, MS
#Mississippi Lottery Draw
deltadailynews.com

Busy Tourism Season Expected For Cleveland And Rest Of The Delta

If this first part of the year’s tourism taxes is any indication, Cleveland should be in for a good summer, said Visit Cleveland Mississippi Tourism Director Sean Johnson. “Currently, we’re seeing a 14% increase in tourism tax revenues over last year, and an over 30% jump over pre-pandemic numbers. So, all of this bodes really well for us going into the summer. Other data also points to growth: our website traffic is up considerably over last year and reports from Smith Travel Research, a travel research firm we partner with, shows that demand for hotel rooms in Cleveland has lately been historically high.”
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV.com

Morning ‘Sip at the Mississippi Grammy Museum

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The “MTV Turns 40” exhibit has a special importance at the Mississippi Grammy Museum. The exhibit is the largest and is curated by the Grammy Museum Mississippi Team. MTV CEO Bob Pittman is even from Brookhaven, Mississippi. He also attended Millsaps College. The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Harassment stops pavement work at Yazoo City school

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pavement work at Yazoo City High School (YCHS) has been temporarily stopped after workers were reportedly harassed. The Yazoo Herald reported Delta Asphalt workers were beginning pavement work on a parking lot at the school when community members harassed them. Mayor David Starling said he’s disappointed by the actions of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
wtva.com

Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey Gee from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado. He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.
TUTWILER, MS
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
breezynews.com

MS Senator’s 2022 Police Week tribute honors fallen Mississippi officers

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today committed continued support for law enforcement in National Police Week 2022 tributes to honor law enforcement officers and to recognize those Mississippi officers who died in the line of duty in 2021. Hyde-Smith recorded an appreciation message for law enforcement and wrote a Congressional...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Downtown Meridian packed on busy Friday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On a night that featured two festivals and beer delivery from the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, downtown Meridian was busy to say the least. Friday night kicked off with the Clydesdales making their way through downtown and dropping off cases of Budweiser to local restaurants in a continuation of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Mitchell Distributing.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

4 Smalls Sliders to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 12, leaders with Smalls Sliders announced that four locations in the Jackson metro area will be built.  The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and son, Zack Gallagher. Matt is also owner of four Walk-On’s restaurants including a top performer in Ridgeland. “The combination […]
JACKSON, MS
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi business owner to plead guilty of lying, misusing COVID-19 relief funds meant for employees for purchase of home, other personal items instead

A Mississippi man is set to plead guilty Monday to defrauding the government by misusing more than $6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, of Starkville initially pleaded not guilty in federal court after he was indicted in 2021 on 16 charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.

