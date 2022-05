Get ready for a hot one today! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Most of the morning will be quiet, but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some of us will see heavy rain, but others will stay dry. A lunar eclipse is also happening tonight, and the weather should cooperate. Here's the latest forecast.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO