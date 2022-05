BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A 18-year-old woman killed in a crash over the weekend near Memorial Hospital has been identified, according to authorities. On Saturday, just before 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of San Dimas Street and 36th Street regarding a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they saw a woman with major injuries, that was taken to Memorial.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO