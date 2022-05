The 32nd Annual Jackson County Industrial Trade Show will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the B.E. “Mac” McGinty Civic Center (2902 Shortcut Road) in Pascagoula on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Free entry is available to anyone with a business card, work uniform, company badge, or Admit One Card (available from the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce). The one-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ribbon Cutting will be held at 9:00 a.m. that morning on the Civic Center stage.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO