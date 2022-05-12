Pitch-count issue delays result of Owasso-Edmond Memorial Class 6A state baseball game

NORMAN — Edmond Memorial coach JP Holman stood near the pitching mound with Norman North coach Brian Aylor after Thursday’s Class 6A state baseball quarterfinal .

Edmond Memorial scored three runs in the final inning but fell short as Owasso pitcher Brennan Phillips — an Oklahoma State signee who pitched all seven innings — forced a fly ball for the final out. Normally, as the scoreboard read 8-7 in Owasso’s favor, there would be no question on who won the game on Norman North's field.

But as the coaches looked at the official pitch count, the final decisionwas thrown into question. Per Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's official pitch-count rule — a pitcher is not allowed to start a new batter after throwing 120 pitches. If they do, it’s an automatic forfeit.

The official keeper appointed by the OSSAA at Norman North had Owasso’s pitcher above 120 pitches when he started the final at-bat. However, both Edmond Memorial and Owasso had the pitcher at a number below.

Given the technicality, Norman North, the host site, brought the matter to the OSSAA, where it was forced to make a final decision on if Owasso or Edmond Memorial advanced. By Thursday night, the OSSAA ruled Owasso had won the game as it deemed the only discrepancy was from Norman North’s keeper.

Holman confirmed with The Oklahoman on Thursday that Edmond Memorial went back and counted each pitch from its live stream and found that the Owasso’s pitch count of 118 was correct.

Holman said when the pitch-count issue was brought to his attention after the game that he did not want to win on a technicality, but he wanted to give the discrepancy its due diligence.

“We congratulate Owasso,” Holman said.

Edmond Memorial had kept its own pitch count, which tallied 118 pitches as well. But Holman said his scorekeeper’s tablet overheated during the game and it missed a couple of batters while it was cooling down. So, he wasn’t confident his count was correct. That sparked his decision to go back and watch his live stream.

Neither team was informed of Norman North’s pitch count until after the game was over.

“At the end of a game,” OSSAA assistant director Grant Gower said, “any discrepancy involved with the pitch count should be brought to the attention of the OSSAA and that’s what happened.

“Norman North, Edmond Memorial and Owasso worked together to arrive at what was correct. When it’s all said and done, this is how it’s supposed to work. Everyone working together to get it correct.”

