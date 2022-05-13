'A huge deal': Pocatello captures district title with win over Century

Jadyn Burt could do no wrong. On a windy Thursday evening, Pocatello’s senior shortstop strode to the plate in a spot most would envy: Up nine, bases loaded, nobody out, one run away from invoking the run rule and winning a district title.

“When that’s happened before, usually I try and swing way too big and I get out,” Burt said.

On this occasion, she did nothing of the sort. She liked the first pitch she saw. So she drove it into left field, plating the run that sealed the Thunder’s 10-0 win over Century, delivering what the program hadn’t seen in three long years: a 4A District 5 championship.

The Thunder laughed and snapped photos. They sprinted with the plaque to the outfield, where they shared hugs. They hadn’t accomplished what they believe they can, but they took the first step there.

For the first time since 2019, Pocatello is headed back to state.

“It’s just super gratifying,” Pocatello coach Josh Naylor said. “The work we put in… People don’t always see the amount of time that these girls work in the offseason, whether we’re hitting early in the morning, or pitchers and catchers are working on their craft, there’s a lot that led up to this. There was a lot of redemption we felt like we needed to accomplish from last year.”

To do that, the Thunder produced one of their best offensive showings of the year, ending the game in six innings. Catcher McKinley Hill went 4-for-4 with three RBI. First baseman Kirstine Kent supplied a 2-for-3 showing with four RBI. Then there was Burt, the senior on a team stacked with youth, posting a 3-for-4, two-RBI outing.

They pounced on Century, too. Pocatello plated three runs in the first frame, then three more in the second, then three more in the fourth. If the Thunder hadn’t made a habit out of scoring like this, maybe it would come as a surprise. Instead, it felt like more of the same, an avalanche in the most meaningful spot all season.

“We try to keep our approach, inning one through seven, the same,” Naylor said. “Staying short to the ball, a lot of technique stuff, fundamentally sound. We’re just trying to stay through the middle of the field, gap-to-gap — that’s kind of our hitting philosophy.”

For the Thunder, it’s paid off in spades. In Tuesday’s first-round game, they tallied another 10 runs. In a contest last week against Shelley, they erupted for 13. In the game before that, Pocatello sizzled for 12 runs, kicking off the five-game win streak the club will ride into the state tournament.

The 4A event is set for next weekend in Post Falls, a short eight-hour drive from Pocatello. “Yeah, don’t ask,” Naylor laughed.

On Thursday, what nobody laughed about was this: Miah Lusk’s pitching. Naylor described it as “unbelievable.” Burt said she was “totally on point.” In the end, the sophomore compiled a line that looked like so: Complete six innings, zero runs on two hits, one walk and a scintillating seven strikeouts.

The thing about Lusk’s showing was that she yielded a single on the first batter she faced. That means she allowed just one hit across the next six innings she tossed. At one point, she retired 11 straight. Even when that streak ended and Lusk issued her one walk, she wriggled out of the jam with her favorite hobby: a strikeout. Century couldn’t score in the fifth frame either.

Think about this, too: Lusk has a curveball, but she almost always throws it to the outside of the plate. On Thursday, Naylor asked her to spot it inside. She immediately agreed to try it. “That’s just how she is,” Naylor said.

“Whatever we throw at her, she wants it,” Naylor added. “This girl wants to pitch every single day. She wants to pitch tomorrow. She will pitch four games in a row if she has to. She is a complete bulldog, and she’s one of the best pitchers in the state.”

She will get a chance to prove it next weekend. Pocatello can do the same as a team. As of Thursday, the Thunder checked in as MaxPreps’ No. 4 team in Idaho, which is how the state decides seeds. So they expect to land somewhere around there. They gave themselves the opportunity with the district title they felt they could seize all along.

“Being able to come up this year and just crush every team we faced, in districts and conference,” Burt said, “that’s a huge deal.”