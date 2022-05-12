Sonora 1,600-meter relay's late charge nets silver at state championships

AUSTIN — If the Class 3A 1,600-meter relay had been 50 meters shorter, the Sonora boys would not have had a day to remember at Thursday's UIL Class 3A State Track and Field Championships.

If it had been 10 meters longer, it might have ended in ultimate glory.

As it was, Fernando Gonzalez's furious finish carried Sonora from fifth to second, leaving the Broncos (3 minutes, 22.95 seconds) just 0.16 seconds behind Palacios and with plenty to show for a race that saw them yo yo all through the first five places over the course of the event.

"I thought I was going to get boxed in, but then a guy in front of me stepped wide and I could get through," said Gonzalez, running two hours after a seventh-place finish in the 400 meters. "If I had 10 more meters, I would have had him. But this is awesome."

Sonora was fifth after Aidan Villanueva's first leg, then Hunter O'Banon carried the Broncos to the lead. The pack then came together on the third leg, as Jaime Buitron handed off in fifth, just meters out of the lead.

"I knew we have to get a lead to give it to Jim (Buitron) right here, I had to give it everything to the finish," O'Banon said.

Said Villanueva: "This is big coming from a small town. We wanted this since track season started, this was our goal. We wanted a gold medal, but we still came up on top. This is really great."

Buitron experienced the state meet as a family member in 2016 when his brother Drew ran on a Sonora relay in Austin and that made this even more special for him.

"Back then my brother was on this same mile relay team, he was here also, so it feels great to be in his shoes, running here also," Buitron said.

Ballinger's Addison Martin 5th in 800

The heat and humidity combined to make a fast time in the Class 3A girls 800 unlikely, so Ballinger's Addison Martin had to take that into account after a fifth-place finish that matched her seed.

The junior's time of 2:23.61 was well off her goal, but that was understandable.

"I wanted to run better, because the time I ran last week was about four seconds better, but the heat kind of just got to me," Martin said. "I'm all right with it, but next year will be better."

West Texans 5th in discus

Wall's Kamryn Williams' best throw in the Class 3A discus was her last, as her sixth-round toss of 123-feet, 1-inch moved her from sixth to fifth. As that was going on, Brady's David Powell also had a final-throw improvement to finish fifth.

That was a theme for Williams, as she started slow, fouling two of her first three throws, and was in seventh when the field was reseeded for the final three throws. Her effort of 119-4 on her fourth attempt bumped her to sixth and she moved up one more spot on the final throw.

Powell was sixth after three throws, but improved 11 feet to 155-7 on his fourth attempt before finishing with a 157-6 to claim fifth.

